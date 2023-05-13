2023 NFL schedule breakdown for all 32 teams: One good thing and one bad thing each team will face this season





AFC EastMiami DolphinsOne good thing for the Dolphins: The Dolphins have not traditionally performed smartly in chilly climate, in order that they should love what the NFL did for them: Over the general 5 weeks of the season, the Dolphins will get to play FOUR video games at house in Miami (Their simplest highway recreation is at Baltimore). One bad thing for the Dolphins: The Dolphins are one of simply 4 groups within the NFL that has play their first two video games at the highway, which is surely notable right here taking into account the Dolphins went 3-6 at the highway remaining season. New York JetsOne good thing for the Jets: The Jets will have the risk to finish the season on a top notice and that is as a result of they are going to be getting 3 directly properties video games beginning in Week 12. During that reach, it would not be loopy to peer them pass 3-0 since they are going to have video games in opposition to the Dolphins, Texans and Commanders. The Jets will even be simply the second one team in 90 years to play 10 video games of their house stadium (They get to do this as a result of they’ve a “road” recreation in opposition to the Giants in conjunction with 9 house video games). One bad thing for the Jets: Aaron Rodgers goes to want to get off to a sizzling get started in New York since the Jets have a brutal stretch to open the season. Over the primary 4 weeks, they play the Bills on Monday night time earlier than touring to Dallas on a brief week. After that, they get the Patriots and the Chiefs. Their “easiest” recreation in that reach is in opposition to the Patriots, however it is exhausting to name that straightforward taking into account they have got misplaced 14 STRAIGHT to New England. New England PatriotsOne good thing for New England: The Patriots have a bye in Week 11, which can be a good signal since the remaining time they received the Super Bowl, additionally they had a bye in Week 11. Other than that, the NFL did not in point of fact do them any favors with the schedule. One bad thing for New England: The again finish of the Patriots’ schedule is lovely brutal with 3 in their ultimate 4 video games coming in opposition to the Chiefs (Week 15), Bills (Week 17) and Aaron Rodgers’ Jets. If they are within the playoff race going into Week 15, it isn’t going to be simple to stick alive all over that reach. Buffalo BillsOne good thing for the Bills: One thing the Bills will have to like is that they are going to be getting an enormous relaxation benefit for two in their largest video games: They get 10 days off earlier than going through the Bengals in Week 9 and they get a bye earlier than going through the Chiefs in Week 14. One bad thing for the Bills: Toward the tip of the season, the Bills need to play 4 directly video games in opposition to team that made the playoffs remaining season, together with each Super Bowl groups, which might make issues tough down the stretch for Buffalo. Those video games will come in opposition to the Eagles (Week 12), Chiefs (Week 14), (*32*) (Week 15) and Chargers (Week 16). The Bills do have a Week 13 bye, however even with that, it is nonetheless a coarse stretch. AFC NorthBaltimore RavensOne good thing for the Ravens: The Ravens may get sizzling popping out of the gate this 12 months. In the primary 8 weeks of the season, Baltimore will face seven groups that did not make the playoffs remaining 12 months. One bad thing for the Ravens: Things may get unsightly for the Ravens starting in Week 11. Starting then, they are going to be final out the season with six video games in seven weeks in opposition to groups that completed remaining season with a successful file (Bengals, Chargers, Jaguars, 49ers, Dolphins and Steelers). Cincinnati BengalsOne good thing for the Bengals: Starting in Week 3, the Bengals get to play 3 consecutive video games in opposition to groups that mixed to head 16-35 remaining season (Rams, Titans, Cardinals) with all 3 feeling very winnable. One bad thing for the Bengals: The Bengals higher be certain they win the ones 3 video games discussed above as a result of issues get unsightly beginning in Week 6 with consecutive video games in opposition to the Seahawks, 49ers and Bills. Pittsburgh SteelersOne good thing for the Steelers: The Steelers are one of simplest 4 groups within the NFL that will get to open the season with two directly house video games. First they are going to get a 49ers team that may be nonetheless having QB problems, and then in Week 2, they are going to get a Browns team that also hasn’t discovered its footing with Deshaun Watson. One bad thing for the Steelers: The Steelers need to play 3 in their ultimate 4 video games at the highway and their simplest house recreation in that span is in opposition to the Bengals. That’s surely now not a really perfect approach to finish the season. Cleveland BrownsOne good thing for the Browns: One certain thing for the Browns is that beginning in Week 11, they are going to play six video games in seven weeks in opposition to team that did not make the playoffs remaining 12 months. That span contains video games in opposition to the Broncos, Rams, Bears and Texans, amongst others. Basically, the schedule is about up for the Browns to have a robust end. One bad thing for the Browns: The Browns’ season may well be over earlier than it begins and that is as a result of they play 3 divisional video games within the first 4 weeks of the season, in order that they will be unable to find the money for a sluggish get started. They’re the one team within the NFL that will play 3 divisional video games within the first 4 weeks. AFC SouthIndianapolis ColtsOne good thing for the Colts: The Colts get 4 of 5 video games at house in October and all 4 of the ones house video games will come in opposition to groups that did not make the playoffs remaining 12 months (Rams, Titans, Browns, Saints). One bad thing for the Colts: Starting in Week 9, the Colts will have a stretch the place they are going to play 4 highway video games in a five-game span, which is not nice news for a team that went 2-6-1 clear of house remaining season. Tennessee TitansOne good thing for the Titans: Starting in Week 12 (Thanksgiving weekend), the Titans get to play 5 in their ultimate seven video games at house, which is one thing that trainer Mike Vrabel most likely likes. One bad thing for the Titans: One tough patch for the Titans will get started in Week 9 when they’ve to head at the highway for 3 directly video games to face the Steelers, Buccaneers and Jaguars. Houston TexansOne good thing for the Texans: The Texans have a possibility to get off to a sizzling get started in 2023 and that is as a result of beginning in Week 2, they are going to play six in their subsequent seven video games in opposition to groups that did not make the playoffs remaining 12 months (Colts, Steelers, Falcons, Saints, Panthers, Buccaneers).One bad thing for the Texans: One thing Texans lovers may now not like is that this team did not get a unmarried primetime recreation. Not even Deshaun Watson’s go back to Houston on Christmas Eve was once horny sufficient to place in primetime. Jacksonville JaguarsOne good thing for the Jaguars: The one thing the Jags will have to like is that they may get off to a quick get started with 3 in their first 4 video games coming in opposition to the Colts, Texans and Falcons, 3 groups that mixed to head 14-35-2 remaining season. One bad thing for the Jaguars: It’s now not going to be simple for the Jaguars to protect their AFC South identify. Starting in Week 13, they’ve to play 3 directly video games in opposition to groups from the AFC North, which might get unsightly. Those video games will come in opposition to the Bengals (house), Browns (away) and Ravens (house).AFC WestKansas City ChiefsOne good thing for the Chiefs: The Chiefs get their 3 largest video games at house (Eagles, Bills, Bengals), which surely appears like a bonus for a team that went 7-1 in Kansas City remaining season. One bad thing for the Chiefs: The Chiefs are going to need to live to tell the tale a brutal go back and forth schedule that runs from Week 8 through Week 13.…



