2023 NFL mandatory minicamps: Biggest storylines for 49ers, Cowboys and 7 other teams set to begin this week





Up till this week, NFL teams had the choice to make offseason exercises non-compulsory, leaving a lot uncertainty referring to their readiness for Week 1. However, 9 teams are set to begin their mandatory minicamp this week, the place veterans and freshmen will come in combination to construct a basis for the approaching season. While there’ll naturally be quite a lot of storylines to apply all through this length, we can spotlight the 9 teams opening up their minicamp this week and quilt a few of their larger storylines.

One of those teams is the San Francisco 49ers, who might be depending on quarterback Brock Purdy to take over the beginning place in 2023. While Purdy is improving from proper elbow surgical operation, he has lately begun throwing and would possibly not see important motion all through minicamp. This may just give manner to Trey Lance or Sam Darnold to take the main position, with Lance in particular status out because the No. 3 total select from a couple of years in the past.

For the Miami Dolphins, the prospective addition of famous person working again Dalvin Cook looms huge. While Cook is recently nonetheless a member of the Minnesota Vikings, he’s anticipated to be launched quickly. Miami is thought of as the main contender connected to the 27-year-old. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. are the staff’s best two backs nowadays, joined by means of rookie third-rounder Devon Achane. (*7*) might be paying shut consideration to how those 3 carry out all through minicamp, however the addition of Cook may just shake issues up.

The Cleveland Browns employed veteran trainer Jim Schwartz to be the staff’s subsequent defensive coordinator. He is set to put into effect a brand new scheme alongside the defensive position that may permit avid gamers like Myles Garrett to higher goal opposing quarterbacks. While Garrett, Za’Darius Smtih, and Dalvin Tomlinson overlooked a couple of OTAs, they’re going to most probably be provide all through minicamp to familiarize themselves with this new technique.

Second-year wideout Treylon Burks had a difficult rookie season, being requested to exchange A.J. Brown – a Pro Bowl-caliber participant – right away after being drafted. Despite accidents that restricted him to simplest 11 video games, Burks has been hanging in combination a cast offseason and development robust chemistry with quarterback Ryan Tannehill forward of minicamp. His development might be price looking at in anticipation of a possible breakout season in 2023.

Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders’ beginning quarterback, underwent left foot surgical operation previous this offseason and may not be to be had for minicamp. This length will give backups Brian Hoyer, Aidan O’Connell, and Chase Garbers a possibility to step up and achieve treasured reps. It additionally raises the opportunity of the group terminating Garoppolo’s contract if the harm lingers.

The Dallas Cowboys noticed Dalton Schultz go away in loose company and drafted Luke Schoonmaker in the second one spherical of the 2023 NFL Draft to exchange him. However, Schoonmaker has been coping with a case of plantar fasc



