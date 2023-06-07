2023 NFL mandatory minicamp tracker, highlights: Pats’ undrafted QB tries new position; Jordan Love’s go-to WR





The roster-building portion of the NFL offseason is most commonly over. Free company is in the back of us, as is the 2023 NFL Draft. We additionally know the overall week-by-week agenda for the impending season.All that is left is to peer those groups in motion at the box, and that is the reason what the following two weeks are for. After going thru voluntary arranged group actions (OTAs) during May, it is time for mandatory minicamps. Teams will undergo two to a few days of workout routines with all the membership prior to having one ultimate wreck, then the grind of the 2023 marketing campaign starts with the beginning of coaching camp in overdue July.Below you’ll be able to in finding the mandatory minicamp agenda for each group in addition to real-time highlights, updates and research from across the league, starting Tuesday.Minicamp highlightsNine groups get started mandatory minicamp this week: The Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders. Coaches and avid gamers will discuss on the conclusion of follow. Patriots’ undrafted QB tries new positionMalik Cunningham ended his collegiate profession as certainly one of Louisville’s best quarterbacks in class historical past, however he is additionally been used at any other place in his first few months as a Patriot.”He played quarterback at Louisville, so we’re giving him some work at receiver,” Bill Belichick stated Tuesday. “We’ll see how it goes. He’s an athletic kid, smart. He’s able to learn two spots. We’ll see.”Belichick, after all, produced probably the most very best QB-turned-WRs in NFL historical past in Julian Edelman, so he is accustomed to the method. It shall be attention-grabbing to peer how New England makes use of Cunningham as soon as coaching camp and preseason video games get underway. Love’s go-to WRIt’s Jordan Love’s group now in Green Bay, however who shall be his Davante Adams? It turns out like it will be the pass-catcher who not too long ago stated Love “can do the exact same thing” as four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.That could be second-year wideout Romeo Doubs. One-handed snag!Brian Robinson Jr. used to be referred to as a bruiser of a operating again at Alabama, however the Commanders’ second-year professional has some pass-catching skill as smartly. Based on what he confirmed all over follow Wednesday, it sort of feels Robinson will eclipse the 9 passes he stuck as a rookie. Bounce-back 12 months for Deshaun Watson? No. 1 extensive receiver Amari Cooper turns out to assume so, noting the three-time Pro Bowler has regarded just right to this point in mandatory minicamp. “He looks in a bit of a better groove,” Cooper stated of Watson (by means of ProFootballCommunicate). “Just having that long layoff, of course you’re going to lose some rhythm, some form of rhythm. But he looks like he’s really getting that back.”Following an 11-game suspension, Watson seemed like a quarterback who had no longer performed in a significant sport in virtually two years. He went 3-3 in his six begins remaining season, finishing a career-low 58.2% of his passes whilst throwing simply seven touchdowns in comparison to 5 interceptions. Speaking from Browns minicamp Wednesday, Watson expects 2023 to move higher. Meet ‘the fellow’ of the Patriots backfieldPatriots operating again Rhamondre Stevenson’s co-starter, Damien Harris, is now a Buffalo Bill, opening the door for the third-year again to be a pace-setter each off and on the sphere in 2023. He’s excited to be “the guy” for New England going ahead. “That’s what’s being asked of me right now,” Stevenson stated Tuesday, in line with the Boston Herald. “I’m trying to take that step. It’s still early, but I’m trying to take that step to be a leader.” Fantasy soccer managers have in mind! Aaron Rodgers continues pop quizzes with JetsThe new face of the New York Jets needs to verify he and his teammates are at the identical web page, so he is introduced over a staple task from his time with the Packers: pop quizzes.”We’ll be in the meeting and Hack will be talking, then Aaron will butt in real quick,” operating again Breece Hall stated of Rodgers. Jets playmakers higher find out about up! Commanders would possibly follow indoors Thursday because of air qualityWith over 100 lively wildfires burning alongside the United States-Canadian border Wednesday, the air high quality in lots of puts alongside the U.S. East Coast is declining and bordering on unhealthy. Those considerations have seeped right down to Ashburn, Virginia the place the Washington Commanders are living. The group practiced out of doors on Wednesday, however they’re strongly taking into consideration going indoors for his or her subsequent follow on Thursday. “We looked at the air quality index,” Washington Commanders head trainer Ron Rivera stated Wednesday. “We reached out to our doctors, our medical personnel and asked about what our options are about practicing today, tomorrow and probably next week we’ll have to continue to monitor it.””We’re going to talk to the players before we go out there and tell anybody that has respiratory concerns, obviously we would excuse,” Rivera endured. “Or if they start feeling any issue during workouts we would send them inside. Then we would have to consider tomorrow potentially going inside the bubble to practice. If we can avoid it we will, but if not, if the air quality becomes a little too concerning, then we most certainly will go in.” McDaniel labels Tua Miami’s maximum constant offseason performerMiami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who led the NFL in passing yards in line with try (8.9) and passer score (105.5) in Year 1 underneath head trainer Mike McDaniel in 2022, has earned prime reward from his head trainer for his paintings within the 2023 offseason program. McDaniel stated Wednesday, by means of NFL Media, that Tagovailoa has been as “consistent as anyone” because the group is going thru its arranged group actions and minicamp segment of the offseason. Consistency is important for a quarterback like Tagovailoa, any individual who suffered a couple of concussions in 2022. The 25-year-old has spent the offseason learning judo so that you can fall extra safely and save you further head trauma. “This dude is everything you look for in a starting QB,” McDaniel stated. Tyreek Hill held out of OTA group reps on Tuesday”If Tyreek is at risk for further injury, he doesn’t know any speed on the practice field except full go,” Dolphins head trainer Mike McDaniel stated Wednesday, by means of Pro Football Network. “There’s also a component of coaches protecting players from themselves. He’s dealing with some minor stuff, but if at any point we think it makes the Miami Dolphins worse for someone to practice, we will turn the page and he will not practice.” An implausible sight as Hamlin used to be observed at the follow box as a complete player in minicamp. Just 5 months after struggling cardiac arrest at the box, Hamlin is again and taking part in for the Bills. Hamlin did go back to follow after you have his shoulder checked out after a play, it appears pissed off with the harm. During Tuesday minicamp consultation, Watson gave the impression to have an early rapport with wideout Elijah Moore, who used to be got via the Browns this offseason in a business with the Jets. The two attached on a landing all over a 7-on-7 duration. The 23-year-old receiver is a former second-round select of Ole Miss and is coming off a 2022 season the place he stuck 37 balls for 446 yards and a landing. As for Watson, the quarterback used to be reportedly sharp all over the ones 7-on-7 drills as Cleveland.com notes he finished touchdowns to Moore, Amari Cooper, David Bell, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku. Despite having his fifth-year possibility declined, Young stated he is “ready to go” and “felt good running routes with his teammates.” Young participated in follow with the Commanders and is in sure spirits as he’s going to be a loose agent after this season. Floyd signed with the Bills on Monday and is already hitting the bottom operating at minicamp. He tasks to play an enormous function within the go rush, rotating with Von Miller and Gregory Rousseau. No mandatory minicamp for Jets Head trainer Robert Saleh has observed sufficient from his group in the course of the voluntary minicamp periods. The Jets would possibly not have mandatory minicamp this 12 months because of beginning the season (and coaching camp) per week previous as a result of they are scheduled to play within the Hall of Fame sport. The Jets sign up for the Eagles and Bengals in no longer conserving mandatory minicamp. Cowboys’ Luke Shoonmaker loses boot One of the extra noteworthy pieces heading into Cowboys minicamp used to be the standing of rookie tight finish Luke Shoonmaker. He’s been coping with a plantar fascia factor and used to be up to now noticed dressed in a boot. However, he used to be observed in the beginning of Dallas’ minicamp on Tuesday and not using a boot,…



