2023 NFL free agent matchmaker: Carson Wentz to Packers, Teddy Bridgewater to Cardinals, other logical moves





In the lead-up to the 2023 NFL season, groups will most likely make best minor tweaks to their rosters. However, it’s frequently the smaller tweaks that may turn out to be vital, with offseason additions probably bolstering key spaces of intensity for each huge and small contenders. With this in thoughts, it begs the query: which best free brokers are nonetheless unsigned and may draw hobby earlier than Week 1? And extra importantly, the place may they finally end up? Let’s read about a couple of huge names and play matchmaker to see the place they might land.

Green Bay introduced in Jordan Love to change Aaron Rodgers, however they have got but to upload an skilled backup quarterback for his or her new signal-caller. While Carson Wentz is also a mercurial participant, he’s an skilled veteran by contrast to the workforce’s present reserves Danny Etling and Sean Clifford. Moreover, he could be nearer to his Midwestern roots if he signed with the Packers.

Arizona is also contending for the 2024 season, however with quarterback Kyler Murray recuperating from a late-season ACL tear and getting old backup Colt McCoy additionally recuperating from his personal harm, new trainer Jonathan Gannon is also reckoning on Clayton Tune and David Blough to lift them early. Teddy Bridgewater, at the other hand, is a confirmed stopgap with ties to Gannon and coordinator Drew Petzing.

While the Los Angeles Chargers don’t essentially desire a operating again with Austin Ekeler on their roster, Ekeler is at his absolute best as a passing outlet for quarterback Justin Herbert. Ezekiel Elliott nonetheless has the facility to grasp a rotational position, in spite of his quite inefficient final bankruptcy with the Dallas Cowboys. Furthermore, new Chargers coordinator Kellen Moore is conversant in Zeke from their shared time in Dallas.

The Minnesota Vikings addressed their want for a large receiver once they spent a first-rounder on Jordan Addison. However, Landry can be a cast festival for Okay.J. Osborn within the slot, particularly as Minnesota probably turns into extra pass-oriented amid Dalvin Cook’s unsure long run.

Upon signing with the New York Giants in 2021 free company, now not a lot went proper for Kenny Golladay. Nevertheless, his huge body could be welcome in Detroit as a secondary choice now that the Lions have their points of interest set on a playoff run, in particular with Jameson Williams suspended to get started the 12 months.

Houston’s best precedence is to be sure that quarterback C.J. Stroud can stay upright. Although the take on place is ok, the Texans may reinforce their inside line. Josh Jones started his profession with the Texans earlier than a long term in Tennessee, and each he and rookie Juice Scruggs have the option to play guard and middle.

Why now not see what Yannick Ngakoue can do for Detroit’s protection? While the Lions have upgraded each degree in their protection this offseason, they might nonetheless use a natural cross rusher reverse Aidan Hutchinson, essentially as they eye a real playoff push. Ngakoue can have been written off as a one-trick pony off the brink, however his big-play possible is surely value a one-year flyer, identical to C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Seattle invested in its entrance seven this offseason by way of including Dre’Mont Jones and reuniting with Jarran Reed. Although the Seahawks may nonetheless use some juice off the brink, Leonard Floyd is also the plug-and-play 3-4 outdoor linebacker that the workforce wishes. After all, Floyd quietly posted a minimum of 9 sacks in 3 consecutive seasons.

While Richard Sherman is also previous his high, he is nonetheless difficult at the secondary. If the San Francisco 49ers hope to contend within the NFC, they might use added intensity at the again finish now that Emmanuel Moseley and Jimmie Ward have departed in free company. Although the workforce did upload Isaiah Oliver from Atlanta, Peters’ outdoor enjoy might be helpful down the stretch.

The Los Angeles Chargers’ secondary is anchored by way of Derwin James, however the workforce is differently depending on Alohi Gilman, a former sixth-rounder with 9 profession begins, to guy the other protection position. Brandon Staley oversaw one in all John Johnson’s absolute best years with the Rams earlier than the veteran cashed in with the Browns. Perhaps Johnson can assist shore up the Chargers’ protection as they target for a deep playoff run.



