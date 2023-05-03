2023 NFL Draft reaction: Predicting Rookies of the Year, bounce-back teams, No. 1 pick in 2024 and more





After months of hypothesis, NFL groups have in any case made their draft choices, and we will now evaluation the precise eventualities slightly than making projections. CBS Sports NFL Draft analysts Josh Edwards and Chris Trapasso got here in combination to discover have an effect on rookie performers, the groups now in a place to bop again from a deficient season, and a lot more in a sequence of questions.

Here are the solutions to a couple of the maximum urgent questions in the NFL global:

1. Who had the maximum good fortune all through the 2023 NFL Draft?

According to Josh Edwards, the Pittsburgh Steelers discovered worth with each and every variety whilst checking off wishes. Edwards added that “each addition felt like a Steeler.” Chris Trapasso agreed, pronouncing that the Colts additionally had a very good draft, with high-caliber athletes who’re additionally excellent soccer gamers.

2. Who had the worst/maximum underwhelming draft elegance?

Edwards and Trapasso each agreed that the Jacksonville Jaguars had the maximum underwhelming draft elegance. Trapasso defined that the Falcons additionally were given his lowest draft grade, and they have got violated his (*1*)

3. Who might be the Offensive Rookie of the Year?

According to Edwards, if a rookie quarterback has the enjoying time and is related, it’s going to be tricky for that participant to not win the award. He believes that QB Bryce Young of the Panthers will get started in Week 1 and earn the honor. On the different hand, Trapasso believes that QB Anthony Richardson of the Colts might be the Offensive Rookie of the Year because of his legs resulting in a wide range of splash performs on the floor.

4. Who might be the Defensive Rookie of the Year?

Edwards predicts that CB Christian Gonzalez of the Patriots will win the award because of his doable to create a story very similar to Sauce Gardner final season. On the different hand, Trapasso believes that LB Jack Campbell of the Lions might be the Defensive Rookie of the Year, as he’s a whole, three-down second-level defender on an upstart workforce that might be higher in 2023.

5. Which rookie is in all probability to be a Pro Bowl variety in Year 1?

Both Edwards and Trapasso agree that RB Bijan Robinson



