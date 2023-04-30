2023 NFL Draft First Round winners and reaction

The 2023 NFL draft lived as much as its hype with an unpredictable first spherical. Three quarterbacks had been selected inside the first 4 selections, the Houston Texans claimed the No. 2 and No. 3 total select, two operating backs had been decided on within the best 12, and Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who used to be rumored to be a best select, went undrafted. As the draft spread out, the Draft Dudes podcast, hosted via Joe Marino and Kyle Crabbs, introduced a reside reaction display on Locked on NFL Scouting and an episode discussing the winners and losers from the primary 31 selections of the draft.

Winner: Houston Texans

Acquired: QB C.J. Stroud (No. 2) and EDGE Will Anderson (No. 3)

Quote: "Between the C.J. Stroud pick and Will Anderson, I feel like this team finally has an identity. They look like a roster that is coming together. You can see the building blocks for the Houston Texans." – Joe Marino

Loser: Detroit Lions

Acquired: RB Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12) and LB Jack Campbell (No. 18)

Quote: “I like these two football players. I really do…I don’t necessarily love the pick, it’s not what I would have done.” – Joe Marino

Winner: Philadelphia Eagles

Acquired: Jalen Carter (No. 9) and Nolan Smith (No. 30)

Quote: “If you had to name a team that won, Philly getting two players who were both in consideration for them at No. 10 [overall], and the cost to do so was a 2024 fourth round pick….bravo. Job well done.” – Kyle Crabbs

Loser: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Acquired: DT Calijah Kancey (No. 19)

Quote: “There’s a pathway to success here, but with the other needs they have on the roster…it’s not the direction I would have gone. And it doesn’t mean it’s not going to be successful.” – Kyle Crabbs

