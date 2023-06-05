2023 NFC East race: Will Eagles or Cowboys win division crown? Reasons why each team could prevail

It’s NFC East preview time, because of this it is time for everybody’s favourite statistic concerning the division: the NFC East has had 18 consecutive seasons with out a repeat division champion. Andy Reid’s and Donovan McNabb’s 2001-2004 Philadelphia Eagles have been the final staff to win this division in back-to-back years.

The 2023 season is as excellent as any for this streak to finish because the protecting division champion Eagles go back a lot of a squad that went 14-3 and narrowly misplaced Super Bowl LVII by way of a box objective, 38-35, towards Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. General supervisor Howie Roseman additionally pulled off many value-adding transactions within the 2023 NFL Draft along with locking down face-of-the-franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts on a brand new long-term deal, 5 years for $255 million.

The Dallas Cowboys, the 2021 NFC East champion, publish an equivalent 12-5 file in 2022 with a worse offense and a greater protection than they’d in 2021. The offense could catch as much as their top-five protection in 2023 with a wholesome Dak Prescott and Michael Gallup, now again in his ultimate position as WR3 after the addition of Brandin Cooks because the Robin to CeeDee Lamb’s Batman.

The New York Giants are development a robust defensive formation, and so they did a cast task in upgrading Daniel Jones’ fortify solid by way of buying and selling for Pro Bowl tight finish Darren Waller in a take care of the Raiders, drafting Tennessee large receiver Jalin Hyatt, and taking a flier on oft-injured speedster Parris Campbell. The second-round number of Minnesota heart John Michael Schmitz Jr. must be a noticeable improve in the midst of their offensive line. However, it is unclear if the Giants be able to triumph over the highest contenders on this division, the Eagles and the Cowboys, after going 0-5 towards them a 12 months in the past, together with



