2023 NCAA Tournament bracket: Sweet 16 predictions, March Madness round-by-round picks, upsets by proven model

With 15-seed Princeton advancing to the 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 bracket, there are as many Ivy League colleges closing in March Madness 2023 as there are groups from the Big Ten, ACC or Pac-12. The Tigers are simply the second one Ivy League college during the last 43 NCAA Tournaments to make it this a long way, and a matchup as opposed to No. 6 Creighton awaits. The Bluejays are considered one of 3 Big East techniques nonetheless status within the 2023 March Madness bracket, which ties with the SEC for probably the most from any convention.

The different Sweet 16 matchup within the South Region pits No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 5 San Diego State. Three of those 4 techniques have by no means made the Final Four, with, strangely, Princeton as the one to take action. Can the Tigers transfer one step nearer to repeating historical past with a win on your 2023 NCAA Tournament alternatives? Before locking in any March Madness predictions, you should definitely check out the 2023 NCAA bracket picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated all of the 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 instances. It has completely overwhelmed its March Madness alternatives, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the final 4 tournaments. The model additionally nailed 3 groups within the West and South Region Sweet 16 final yr, together with No. 5 seed Houston. It went a scorching 23-9 instantly up within the first around in 2023 and nonetheless has six of its 8 Sweet 16 groups within the West and Midwest, in addition to each groups within the championship matchup.

It is aware of how you can spot an disenchanted as smartly. The identical model has produced brackets that experience nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds, together with calling No. 13 seed Furman over No. 4 seed Virginia and No. 10 seed Penn State over No. 7 seed Texas A&M this season.

The model has simulated each imaginable matchup for the rest of the 2023 NCAA Tournament and published its up to date bracket.

Top 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 alternatives

One crew to again in 2023 March Madness brackets: No. 4 seed Tennessee advances previous the FAU Owls in a East Region Sweet 16 matchup that can be performed at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. The Vols snuck previous No. 13 seed Louisiana within the opening around of the NCAA Tournament 2023 and had been underdogs of their second-round assembly with Duke. They managed the second one part of their 65-52 win over the Blue Devils, as senior ahead Olivier Nkamhoua scored 27 issues on 10-of -13 taking pictures.

The Vols misplaced start line guard Zakai Zeigler to a season-ending harm on the finish of the common season, however their elite protection has carried them in the course of the 2023 NCAA bracket. Florida Atlantic took good thing about a good draw towards No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson, however has now not confronted a protection of this caliber this season. The model expects the Owls to combat striking up issues all the way through the competition, as Tennessee advances to the Elite Eight in smartly over 50% of simulations.

Another crew to again to your 2023 NCAA Tournament alternatives: No. 7 seed Michigan State advances previous No. 3 seed Kansas State within the different Sweet 16 matchup within the East. The Wildcats have got this a long way, partly, because of chilly outdoor taking pictures from their fighters as Montana State and Kentucky shot a blended 25% on 3-pointers towards Okay-State. But Michigan State ranks 8th nationally at 39% from past the arc, and the Spartans’ protection too can profit from a KSU offense that turns the ball over 14.1 instances in line with recreation.

With Tom Izzo, the Spartans have a large merit in training as Izzo has a 10-4 document within the Sweet 16. First-year head trainer Jerome Tang of Kansas State has but to train in a recreation of this magnitude. History additionally is not on KSU's aspect because it has misplaced its final 3 NCAA Tournament video games towards Big Ten groups. With all of that taken into consideration, the model has Michigan State prevailing in just about 60% of simulations.

How to make 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

SportsLine's model additionally has known a shocker within the Final Four.

So what is the optimum NCAA Tournament 2023 bracket? And which underdogs surprise faculty basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you can back with confidence, all from the model that beat over 92% of bracket players two of the last four years and has called 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds.