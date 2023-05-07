2023 NBA playoffs scores, results, series schedules: Lakers take 2-1 lead on Warriors; 76ers host Celtics





There are recently 8 groups competing for the 2023 NBA championship name. This weekend options 4 second-round matchups, with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat taking 2-1 series leads towards the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks, respectively, on Saturday. Two extra video games are set for Sunday that includes the Philadelphia 76ers as opposed to the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns as opposed to the Denver Nuggets.

Every series going into Sunday stands at 2-1 with the Celtics, Nuggets, Heat, and Lakers all simply two wins clear of the convention finals. The 76ers and Suns each find a way to even their series at 2-2 on Sunday at house.

To keep up-to-date with the NBA playoffs, the newest effects, series-by-series schedules, and streaming information can also be discovered under. All instances indexed are in Eastern Standard Time. Games on ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV can also be streamed on fuboTV (check out without cost).

- Advertisement -

Sunday’s agenda contains the Celtics at 76ers at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN (Boston leads 2-1) and the Nuggets at Suns at 8 p.m. on TNT (Denver leads 2-1).

Here are the schedules for each and every series for the Eastern and Western Conference semifinals. The agenda for the first-round effects could also be integrated.

Eastern Conference semifinals:

- Advertisement -

No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 2-1)

Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101

Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105

Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86

Game 4: Knicks at Heat, Monday, May 8 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Heat at Knicks, Wednesday, May 10 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Knicks at Heat, Friday, May 12 (TBD)*

Game 7: Heat at Knicks, Monday, May 15 (8 p.m., TNT)

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers (Boston leads 2-1)

Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115

Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87

Game 3: Celtics 114, 76ers 102

Game 4: Celtics at 76ers, Sunday, May 7 (3:30 p.m. ESPN)

Game 5: 76ers at Celtics, TBD, (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Celtics at 76ers, TBD, (ESPN)*

Game 7: 76ers at Celtics, TBD, TBD*

Western Conference semifinals:

- Advertisement -

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 4 Suns (Denver leads 2-1)

Game 1: Nuggets 125, Suns



