2023 NBA playoffs scores, results, series schedules: Lakers a game away from knocking out Warriors





There are these days 8 groups closing within the 2023 NBA playoffs, however that quantity would possibly lower to 6 very quickly. In a fresh game between the Lakers and Warriors, the Lakers controlled to stay alongside of the Warriors and Lonnie Walker IV in the long run stored the day for the Los Angeles crew. With a 3-1 lead within the series, the Lakers give you the chance to get rid of the protecting champions of their game in San Francisco on Wednesday. On the opposite hand, the Heat held off the Knicks of their Game 4 and Jimmy Butler persevered to polish. With Game 5 set to happen at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Butler is as soon as once more the important thing to Miami’s doable good fortune.

The two closing series will conclude on Tuesday evening with two Game 5 matchups: the Celtics vs. the 76ers and the Nuggets vs. the Suns. Both series are tied at two video games apiece. If you are looking to stick up-to-date with the playoff motion, test out the newest effects, schedules, and streaming information beneath. All instances indexed are Eastern Standard Time and video games on ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV may also be streamed on fuboTV (which gives a unfastened trial).

The Eastern Conference semifinals function No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat, with Miami these days main the series 3-1. In the Western Conference semi-finals, No. 1 Nuggets and No. 4 Suns are these days tied at two video games each and every, whilst the No. 6 Warriors and No. 7 Lakers game sees a 3-1 series lead in want of Los Angeles.

