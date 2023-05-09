2023 NBA playoffs scores, results, series schedules: Lakers a game away from knocking out the defending champs





There are these days 8 groups left in the operating for the 2023 NBA name, however that quantity may quickly transform six with two series doubtlessly coming to a shut in the subsequent 48 hours. The Lakers controlled to carry off the Warriors in a shut game on Monday evening, with Lonnie Walker IV stepping up as the hero for the Los Angeles-based workforce. With the Lakers main the series 3-1, they’ve the probability to do away with the reigning champions in San Francisco on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, the Jimmy Butler exhibit persisted as the Heat outperformed the Knicks of their Game 4 matchup. The focal point now shifts again to Madison Square Garden for Game 5, and the good fortune of the series rests in large part on Butler’s skill to accomplish. If he performs, it is most probably that Miami will come out on most sensible.

The different two series will proceed on Tuesday evening, with the Celtics webhosting the 76ers and the Nuggets webhosting the Suns. Both of those series are these days tied at 2-2.

If you are seeking to stay alongside of all of the motion in the NBA playoffs, you’ll in finding the newest effects underneath, in addition to series-by-series schedules and streaming information. All occasions are indexed in Eastern Standard Time. You too can circulation video games on ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV via fuboTV (which provides a loose trial).

Monday’s Results:

– Heat 109, Knicks 101 (Miami leads series 3-1)

– Lakers 104, Warriors 101 (Los Angeles leads series 3-1)

Tuesday’s Schedule:

– 76ers at Celtics, Game 5 (tied at 2-2), 7:30 p.m. on TNT

– Suns at Nuggets, Game 5 (tied at 2-2), 10 p.m. on TNT

Series-by-Series Schedules:

Eastern Conference Semifinals:

– No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads series 3-1)

– Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101

– Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105

– Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86

– Game 4: Heat 109, Knicks 101

– Game 5: Heat at Knicks, Wednesday May 10 (7:30 p.m. on TNT)

– Game 6: Knicks at Heat, Friday May 12 (time TBD on ESPN)

