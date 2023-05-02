2023 NBA playoffs scores, results, series schedules: Heat look for 2-0 lead vs. Knicks, Lakers-Warriors begins





Eight groups are competing for the 2023 NBA championship, with 4 second-round matchups going down this week. On Monday night time, the 76ers face off towards the Celtics and the Suns take at the Nuggets in Game 1 in Boston and Game 2 in Denver, respectively. Joel Embiid is anticipated to be out for the 76ers because of a knee factor whilst Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns attempt to even their series.

The Lakers and Warriors will start their series within the West on Tuesday, following the protecting champs’ Game 7 win towards the Kings on Sunday. The Knicks and the Heat kicked off their series at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, with Miami taking a stunning Game 1 victory.

To stay alongside of the NBA playoffs, fanatics can take a look at the most recent effects and series-by-series schedules, together with streaming information for video games on ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV, which will also be discovered underneath. All instances indexed are in Eastern Time.

- Advertisement -

For Tuesday, the agenda comprises Game 2 for Heat at Knicks at 7:30 p.m. on TNT, with the Miami Heat lately main the series 1-0. Lakers at Warriors will practice at 10 p.m. on TNT.

Additionally, to find the series-by-series schedules for the Eastern Conference semifinals and Western Conference semifinals underneath:

Eastern Conference Semifinals:

– No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 1-0)

– No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers (Philadelphia leads 1-0)

- Advertisement -

Western Conference Semifinals:

– No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 4 Suns (Denver leads 2-0)

– No. 6 Warriors vs. No. 7 Lakers

Finally, fanatics too can see the first-round effects and the 2023 NBA playoff bracket in complete element through regarding the information equipped. CBS Sports gifts a majority of these main points with HTML tags to provide fanatics an easy-to-understand structure.



