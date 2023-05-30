2023 NBA playoffs scores, results: Heat avoid reverse sweep vs. Celtics, advance to face Nuggets in NBA Finals





The NBA Finals have arrived, and the Miami Heat have earned their spot in the championship spherical. The Heat’s street to the finals was once not anything in need of outstanding, as they gained the primary 3 video games of the convention finals, misplaced the following 3, after which ruled Game 7 with a 19-point win as the street staff. When the Boston Celtics tied the collection at 3 video games apiece, many concept they will be the first staff in NBA historical past to come again from an 0-3 deficit to win a seven-game collection. However, the underdog Heat gained Game 7 convincingly with a rating of 103-84, crushing the Celtics’ hopes and turning into the 151st staff to fail to take a chain after falling into an 0-3 hollow.

Having earned their position in the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat will shuttle to Denver to face the Nuggets, who swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals. Game 1 of the NBA Finals is ready for Thursday evening, and for individuals who need to keep up-to-date with all of the newest playoff effects and time table information, under are the whole main points:

All instances indexed are in Eastern Standard Time (EST). Games on ESPN and ABC can also be streamed on fubo (check out without spending a dime).

NBA Finals time table:

– June 1: Heat at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

– June 4: Heat at Nuggets, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

– June 7: Nuggets at Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

– June 9: Nuggets at Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

– June 12: Heat at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)*

– June 15: Nuggets at Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)*

– June 18: Heat at Nuggets, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)*

Eastern Conference finals effects:

– No. 2 Celtics vs No. 8 Heat (Miami wins 4-3)

