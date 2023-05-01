2023 NBA playoffs bracket, schedule: Lakers vs. Warriors in Round 2; Celtics-76ers and Nuggets-Suns on Monday





The 2023 NBA playoffs at the moment are in complete swing, with the second one around agenda totally set. The Golden State Warriors complex to the second one around after a surprising efficiency by means of Stephen Curry, who scored 50 issues in Game 7 to assist his workforce defeat the Sacramento Kings. This implies that 8 groups stay in the battle for the Larry O’Brien trophy, with 4 second-round matchups: Nuggets-Suns, Warriors-Lakers, Knicks-Heat, and Celtics-76ers.

Two collection have already began, with the Nuggets and Heat successful their Game 1s over the weekend. Celtics vs. 76ers guidelines off on Monday night time, and Warriors vs. Lakers is ready to begin on Tuesday. The moment around will run thru a minimum of Monday, May 15.

Keep up-to-the-minute with the entire playoff motion with the 2023 NBA playoff bracket, which incorporates day by day schedules, earlier effects, and TV/streaming information. Fans can watch all video games on ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV, which is able to



