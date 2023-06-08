2023 NBA Draft Prospect Rankings: Scouting reports for Victor Wembanyama, other top players on Big Board





For how we predict the place players will land, you’ll be able to in finding that intel in up to date mock drafts from Gary Parrish, David Cobb or yours in point of fact.Check out Kyle Boone’s complete up to date Top 100 Big Board1. Victor Wembanyama | 7-4 | C | Mets 92Long regarded as probably the most best possible basketball possibilities on planet earth, Wembanyama completed his common season within the Pro A because the main scorer, rebounder and shot-blocker for Mets 92. Standing at 7-foot-4 with an 8-foot wingspan, Wembanyama initiatives because the No. 1 participant within the elegance and probably the most best possible basketball possibilities since LeBron James along with his uncommon mixture of dimension, talent and defensive versatility. StrengthsAdvanced ball-handling talents for his place and dimensionElite defensive prospect who can duvet floor briefly and strikes fluidlyGreat defensive anchor who can block photographs from anyplace on the court docket; impacts photographs along with his duration and lengthy frameMechanically sound shot and repeatable capturing movement that extends to the 3-point line WeaknessesTall, narrow body raises questions on how his frame may just cling up within the NBA; he performs more or less as soon as weekly with Mets 92, can he play 82 video games in an NBA season and be sturdy?Can every so often be turnover inclined and foul inclined; he struggles every so often to play inside of himself and incessantly, most likely on account of his scenario, tries to do too muchHas tendency to take wild photographs, despite the fact that even the one-legged trick photographs incessantly fall throughout the hoop Pro ComparisonKristaps Porzingis’ duration and capturing with Rudy Gobert’s shot-blockingKey numbersLed LNB Pro A in scoring, rebounding and blocked shotsTwo-time LNB Pro A All-Star; All-Star Game MVP in 2022-23 season 2. Scoot Henderson | 6-2 | PG | G League IgniteA former five-star recruit from Marietta, Georgia, Henderson is a first-of-his-kind prospect who spent two seasons with G League Ignite creating the closing two years right into a bona fide top-five prospect within the 2023 elegance. Henderson’s mixture of playmaking, athleticism and competitiveness makes him an interesting lead guard who may just function a construction block for a franchise.StrengthsHigh-level competitor who performs with an edge and chip on his shoulderBouncy athlete who’s unafraid to assault the basket and will end across the rimTight handles lend a hand him perform as a lead guard; has savvy to facilitate for others and is aware of when to be aggressiveWeaknessesCapable outdoor shooter however didn’t make developmental soar as 3-point shooter that some was hoping he wouldGood, however no longer nice body; a actually just right defensive hound at level of assault however does not venture as switchable defenderNeeds to enhance as shooter, specific in catch-and-shoot scenarios to develop into a extra rounded weaponPro ComparabilityKey numbersLed G League Ignite in scoring, steals and assists in 2022-23Shot 33% on catch-and-shoot jumpers in 2022-23 and 31.3% on pull-up jumpers from past the arcReported 6-9 wingspan makes him probably the most longer athletes comparative to peak on this class3. Amen Thompson | 6-7 | PG | Overtime EliteThompson is the dual brother of Ausar, either one of whom venture as lottery alternatives within the 2023 draft. Amen is a herbal playmaker who has explosive athletic talent and an extended body to buttress one of the vital thrilling long-term profiles within the elegance. He spent the closing two seasons creating with Overtime Elite and may well be this system’s first-ever first spherical choose — if his dual brother does not beat him to the punch.StrengthsSpecial athlete with uncommon mixture of dimension and jumping talent for some extent guard prospectTwitchy along with his talent to prevent and get startedCan make complex reads as playmaker and facilitatorWeaknessesCan be turnover-prone, a manufactured from seeking to drive passes into tight windowsJump shot has progressed however must proceed developingLevel of pageant confronted towards OTE leaves questions on scouting him and the way his recreation will venture early onPro ComparabilityKey numbersShot 25% from 3-point vary with OTE in 2022-23 Led OTE in playoffs with 9.2 assists in line with recreation in serving to lead the City Reapers to a championship4. Brandon Miller | 6-9 | SF | AlabamaLengthy wings who can ranking are a number of the extra precious archetypes within the NBA, and Miller initiatives smartly as precisely that. The former five-star recruit led all inexperienced persons in scoring closing season at Alabama and led the Tide to an SEC common season and SEC Tournament championship whilst going on to safe a No. 1 seed within the NCAA Tournament. StrengthsExcellent shooter who generally is a risk from distance and area the groundCan create and perform as ball-handler in spots; is aware of how one can perform in transition and savvy at developing seems for himselfLong body with large achieve; initiatives as forged wing defender and embraced his function on defensive finish as true freshman for Alabama staff that completed top-three in adjusted potency on defenseWeaknessesImproved all over the season at Alabama, however nonetheless can battle completing across the rimShows indicators of being a just right playmaker and passer however will also be turnover inclined; had a better turnover charge than lend a hand charge in a single season at AlabamaHas tendency to play rushed when working as lead guard in pick-and-roll; does not do an excellent activity of putting in place his defender on displays, and makes errors with unfastened take care of/errant passesPro ComparisonPlaymaking Jabari Smith Jr. Key numbersLed SEC in issues in line with recreation and led all inexperienced persons in issues in line with recreation in 2022-23Finished in twenty second percentile as at-rim finisher on photographs that certified as layups, in line with Synergy knowledge, completing 46.8% (58/124) on such shotsShot 38.4% from 3-point line on 276 attempts5. Cam Whitmore | 6-7 | SF | VillanovaThe first Villanova one-and-done since Tim Thomas in 1997, Whitmore brings energy and explosiveness to the desk as one of the vital interesting long-term wing possibilities on this 12 months’s draft elegance. A former five-star recruit who ranked because the No. 1 prospect in his elegance from the state of Maryland, Whitmore is an above-the-rim wing finisher who can give floor-spacing as a spot-up risk and confirmed immense skill making photographs in numerous techniques, despite the fact that his playmaking talent for others is a space of development. StrengthsExplosive athlete with jaw-dropping hops who can end above the rim and flourishes in transitionGood catch-and-shoot weapon; hit 34.3% on 3-pointers at Villanova and rated in 84th percentile in catch-and-shoot throughout all alternatives, in line with Synergy dataPowerful athletic talent that he makes use of to assault downhill; generally is a load for defenders to stay in entrance of and has just right off-the-ball introduction flashesSmart cutter who performs neatly off the ball and is aware of when to flash into gaps within the protectionCan be a winner in isolation scenarios given his energy and athletic abilityWeaknessesNeeds to enhance playmaking talent; very low lend a hand charge in a single faculty season, despite the fact that he used to be most commonly requested to play as an attacking wing and no longer as a authorCan now and then be a record-scratcher; his unwillingness/lack of ability to make performs for others slows down the float of the offense and can result in him making pressured mistakesPro ComparabilityKey numbersTurnover charge (15.1%) greater than double his lend a hand charge (6.4%) at Villanova 85% of his drives in faculty had been to his left, in line with Synergy data6. Ausar Thompson | 6-7 | SF | Overtime EliteThe dual brother of possible top-five choose Amen Thompson, Ausar, like his brother, has lengthy been considered as a blue-chip prospect with NBA pedigree. Ausar spent the closing two seasons creating with Overtime Elite and has grown into his personal as a proficient scorer and progressed shot-maker. He brings nice dimension and ability to the wing spot and initiatives as a growth prospect with a whole lot of long-term upside.StrengthsHas made vital developmental strides as a shooter and purposeful scorerTop shelf athlete like his dual brother who can play above the rim and use his duration to impact performs on defenseImproving finisher with just right capturing contact across the basketWeaknessesStill no longer a competent shooter;…



