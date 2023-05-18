2023 NBA Draft Combine measurements, results: Purdue’s Zach Edey stands tall with Victor Wembanyama in France





rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags USATSI CHICAGO — The numbers from the 2023 NBA Draft Combine are in, and the consequences are jarring-but-not-terribly-surprising. As the league finalized checking out in the Windy City a number of the individuals at this yr’s tournament, Purdue giant guy Zach Edey — fairly actually! — stood neatly above the remainder of the attendees, coming in at a towering 7-foot-3.25 and a wingspan simply shy of 7-foot-11.Edey cleared the remainder of the attendees via a couple of inches as one in every of most effective two gamers who measured at 7-foot or taller, thank you in phase to the verdict of Victor Wembanyama to stick in France and now not attend as his Mets 92 season continues to play out. His wingspan was once additionally neatly transparent of the next-longest participant measured, coming in greater than 5 inches longer than Creighton giant guy Ryan Kalkbrenner.Zach Edey7′ 3.25”306.47′ 10.50”Ryan Kalkbrenner7′ 0.75”251.87′ 5.00”Tristan Vukcevic6′ 11.25”223.47′ 2.50”Mouhamed Gueye6′ 10.25”212.67′ 3.25”Grant Nelson6′ 10.00”223.47′ 0.00”Leonard Miller6′ 9.25”212.87′ 2.00”DaRon Holmes II6′ 9.00”220.87′ 0.50”Drew Timme6′ 8.75”243.27′ 1.75”Azuolas Tubelis6′ 8.75”234.86′ 11.00”Coleman Hawkins6′ 8.50”224.47′ 0.25”Emoni Bates6′ 8.25”179.26′ 9.00”Adem Bona6′ 8.25”243.47′ 0.25”Taylor Hendricks6′ 8.25”213.67′ 0.50”GG Jackson6′ 8.25”214.46′ 11.50”Trayce Jackson-Davis6′ 8.25”240.47′ 1.00”Kris Murray6′ 7.75”212.86′ 11.75”Adama Sanogo6′ 7.25”257.87′ 2.75”Oscar Tshiebwe6′ 7.25”253.67′ 3.50”Toumani Camara6′ 7.00”220.47′ 0.50”Nikola Djurisic6′ 7.00”217.66′ 8.25”Dillon Mitchell6′ 6.75”1936′ 10.00”Julian Phillips6′ 6.75”196.66′ 11.50”Olivier-Maxence Prosper6′ 6.75”212.47′ 1.00”Kobe Brown6′ 6.50”252.27′ 0.75”Jalen Slawson6′ 6.50”221.66′ 11.75”Jarace Walker6′ 6.50”248.67′ 2.50”Gradey Dick6′ 6.25”2046′ 8.75”Arthur Kaluma6′ 6.25”221.87′ 0.50”Maxwell Lewis6′ 6.25”207.27′ 0.00”Jamie Jaquez Jr.6′ 6.00”226.46′ 9.50”Chris Livingston6′ 6.00”219.26′ 11.25”Rayan Rupert6′ 6.00”193.27′ 2.00”Julian Strawther6′ 6.00”208.86′ 9.25”Anthony Black6′ 5.75”2106′ 7.50”Amen Thompson6′ 5.75”214.27′ 0.00”Ausar Thompson6′ 5.75”218.27′ 0.00”Jordan Walsh6′ 5.75”2047′ 1.75”Dariq Whitehead6′ 5.75”217.26′ 10.25”Cam Whitmore6′ 5.75”2356′ 8.50”Sidy Cissoko6′ 5.50”223.86′ 9.75”Andre Jackson Jr.6′ 5.50”198.46′ 9.75”Terrence Shannon Jr.6′ 5.50”2206′ 8.00”Jalen Wilson6′ 5.50”230.26′ 8.00”Omari Moore6′ 5.25”188.66′ 9.75”Ben Sheppard6′ 5.25”194.66′ 7.75”Ricky Council IV6′ 5.00”2086′ 9.00”Colby Jones6′ 4.50”199.26′ 8.00”Jordan Miller6′ 4.50”191.66′ 11.75”Kobe Bufkin6′ 4.25”186.86′ 7.75”Jordan Hawkins6′ 4.25”1866′ 6.75”Jalen Hood-Schifino6′ 4.25”216.66′ 10.25”Jaylen Clark6′ 4.00”204.26′ 9.00”Keyontae Johnson6′ 4.00”238.67′ 0.00”Seth Lundy6′ 4.00”214.46′ 10.25”Mojave King6′ 3.75”200.66′ 8.00”Brandon Podziemski6′ 3.75”203.86′ 5.50”Trey Alexander6′ 3.25”184.66′ 10.00”Amari Bailey6′ 3.25”190.86′ 7.00”Judiah Mintz6′ 3.00”176.46′ 3.50”Terquavion Smith6′ 2.50”163.26′ 6.75”Cason Wallace6′ 2.50”195.26′ 8.50”Isaiah Wong6′ 2.50”178.46′ 6.75”Jalen Pickett6′ 2.00”197.86′ 7.25”Reece Beekman6′ 1.50”190.66′ 7.00”Marcus Sasser6′ 1.25”195.66′ 7.00”Adam Flagler6′ 1.00”191.86′ 4.50”Mike Miles Jr.6′ 0.75”2056′ 0.50”In the agility and athletic checking out, it was once Tennessee’s Julian Phillips whose efficiency helped him stand — no, no, jump — to the highest of the leaderboard at probably the most main occasions. Phillips posted a 43-inch max vertical and a 36-inch status vertical, either one of which crowned the checklist of those that participated. The aforementioned Edey had the bottom max vert at 29.5 inches.Julian Phillips3643Mojave King33.542Olivier-Maxence Prosper3540.5Cam Whitmore31.540.5Andre Jackson Jr.30.539.5Anthony Black3239Jamie Jaquez Jr.34.539Brandon Podziemski31.539Reece Beekman30.538Jarace Walker34.538Leonard Miller3237.5Terrence Shannon Jr.3237.5Ricky Council IV30.537GG Jackson3137Chris Livingston30.537Mike Miles Jr.3337Judiah Mintz28.537Dillon Mitchell30.537Terquavion Smith3037Isaiah Wong32.537Trayce Jackson-Davis3336.5Maxwell Lewis32.536.5Jordan Miller3236.5Kobe Bufkin28.536Adam Flagler3136Taylor Hendricks32.536Cason Wallace2836Jordan Walsh3336Sidy Cissoko30.535.5Seth Lundy31.535.5Grant Nelson3235.5Ben Sheppard29.535.5Amari Bailey28.535DaRon Holmes II29.535Colby Jones30.535Kris Murray29.535Marcus Sasser2735Jalen Wilson31.535Arthur Kaluma32.534.5Julian Strawther27.534.5Trey Alexander29.534Gradey Dick2934Toumani Camara28.533Jalen Pickett28.533Jalen Slawson2933Emoni Bates2732.5Coleman Hawkins26.532.5Rayan Rupert27.532.5Oscar Tshiebwe29.532.5Kobe Brown28.532Adama Sanogo28.531Ryan Kalkbrenner2830.5Drew Timme2630.5Azuolas Tubelis23.530.5Tristan Vukcevic2630.5Zach Edey2629.5Omari Moore2329.5Finally, in the lane agility and go back and forth run sections of checking out, North Dakota State giant guy Grant Nelson surprised the Combine target audience with a week-best 9.99. Nelson, like many others underneath, didn’t take part in the go back and forth run, yet did entire the three-quarter courtroom dash and completed neatly there, too. Belmont’s Ben Sheppard and Kansas’ Gradey Dick led the best way in checking out in the go back and forth run with the one sub 3.0-second occasions. Grant NelsonPF9.99-3.21Judah MintzPG10.323.083.24Terrence Shannon Jr.SF10.36-3.06Olivier-Maxence ProsperPF10.5933.21Marcus SasserPG10.68-3.43Toumani CamaraPF10.73.183.41Omari MooreSG10.8-3.22Cam WhitmoreSF10.823.263.2Cason WallacePG10.82-3.34Andre Jackson Jr.SF10.83-3.14Jordan WalshSF10.83-3.3Terquavion SmithSG10.86-3.21Ben SheppardSG10.882.943.17Jarace WalkerPF10.89-3.2Dillon MitchellPF10.92-3.24Drew TimmeC10.93-3.34Isaiah WongSG10.93-3.22Julian StrawtherSF10.943.463.31Adam FlaglerPG10.96-3.24Reece BeekmanPG10.993.333.14Leonard MillerPF11-3.33Mike Miles Jr.PG11.013.253.11Seth LundySF11.02-3.15Anthony BlackPG11.04-3.35Kris MurrayPF11.05-3.24Mojave KingSG11.07-3.18Julian PhillipsSF11.09-3.32Gradey DickSG11.132.973.5Colby JonesSG11.143.093.33Brandon PodziemskiSG11.163.093.21Azuolas TubelisPF11.17-3.5Rayan RupertSF11.18-3.43Ricky Council IVSF11.23.123.33Jamie Jaquez Jr.SF11.21-3.33Sidy CissokoSF11.24-3.31Jalen WilsonSF11.263.093.2Jalen SlawsonPF11.26-3.29Taylor HendricksPF11.27-3.32Amari BaileySG11.34-3.19Arthur KalumaPF11.353.253.44Zach EdeyC11.37-3.45Kobe BrownPF11.393.233.33GG JacksonPF11.39-3.21Maxwell LewisSG11.4-3.43Jordan MillerSF11.433.213.17DaRon Holmes IIC11.48-3.2Adama SanogoC11.5-3.31Emoni BatesSF11.54-3.49Trey AlexanderSG11.6-3.35Chris LivingstonSF11.65-3.27Tristan VukcevicC11.713.243.43Kobe BufkinSG11.71-3.26Trayce Jackson-DavisC11.83.163.2Jalen PickettPG11.913.333.35Coleman HawkinsPF12.14-3.37Oscar TshiebweC12.26-3.32Ryan KalkbrennerC12.27-3.39Most notable in all probability of the consequences and measurements from the week in fact was once the checklist of those that opted now not to participate. In addition to Wembanyama, projected most sensible 5 selections Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller selected now not to take part, with most of the most sensible gamers already solidified in their status in the draft with little or no to achieve. 