2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta odds, picks, field: PGA predictions, bets from golf model that nailed nine majors

The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta is about to get underway Thursday morning with the primary tee occasions coming at 8:45 a.m. ET. This event has been held for the reason that Forties, however the Mexico Open 2023 marks best the second one time it’s been performed as a part of the PGA Tour. Jon Rahm gained that match in 2022 and now, only some weeks since slipping at the inexperienced jacket because the Masters champion, Rahm returns to Vidanta Vallarta to shield his identify on this match.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Rahm because the +290 favourite (possibility $100 to win $290) within the 2023 Mexico Open odds. Tony Finau, the one different participant within the Mexico Open Field who ranks within the height 20 on this planet, is subsequent at the PGA odds board at 17-2. Wyndham Clark (21-1), Gary Woodland (32-1), Nicolai Hojgaard (34-1) and Maverick Mcnealy (34-1) are the one different golfers shorter than 35-1.

In reality, the model is up over $8,500 on its easiest bets for the reason that restart, nailing event after event.

McClure’s model predicted Rahm would end on height of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was once everywhere Rahm’s 2d profession main victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was once two strokes off the lead heading into the 3rd spherical, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner.

In addition, the model integrated Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its easiest bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That guess hit at +4500, and for all the event, McClure’s easiest bets returned over $1,100. McClure’s easiest bets additionally integrated J.T. Poston successful outright at the 2022 John Deere Classic, even supposing he was once indexed as an enormous 55-1 longshot.

This similar model has additionally nailed a whopping nine majors coming into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has noticed large returns.

Now that the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta box is locked, the event has been simulated 10,000 occasions.

Top 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta predictions

One main marvel the model is asking for at the Mexico Open 2023: Finau, a five-time PGA Tour champion and some of the height favorites, fails to complete on height of the leaderboard this week at Vidanta Vallarta. Finau secured a T-2 end at this match closing 12 months after taking pictures a 66 and 63 at the weekend.

However, Finau has did not crack the highest 15 in every of his closing six begins at the PGA Tour. He’s some of the easiest iron gamers on excursion, however he is struggled across the inexperienced this season. In reality, Finau enters this week’s match ranked 78th in strokes won: around-the-green (.095), which does not bode neatly for his possibilities to complete on height of the leaderboard. He’s no longer a powerful select to win all of it and there are some distance higher values within the Mexico Open 2023 box.

Another marvel: Robby Shelton, a 65-1 longshot, makes a powerful run at the identify. He has a a lot better probability to win all of it than his odds suggest, so he is a goal for any person on the lookout for an enormous payday. McClure highlights Shelton as a easiest guess to win outright and to complete within the height 20, which might go back +250.

The 27-year outdated local of Alabama has performed 17 PGA occasions this season and has piled up greater than $1.1 million in winnings. He's been a little bit of a boom-or-bust candidate as he is recorded 8 top-25 finishes, however has additionally neglected 5 cuts. However, he ranks twenty fifth at the PGA Tour this season in general birdies and thirty sixth in general eagles, so he is a participant who can put some low numbers at the board. With few elite gamers within the box and Shelton getting such lengthy odds, he is a compelling longshot candidate.

How to make 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta choices

The model could also be concentrated on 3 different longshots that are indexed upper than 40-1.

So who will win the Mexico Open 2023? And which longshots stun {the golfing} international? Check out the 2023 Mexico Open odds under.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta odds, box

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta odds, box

Jon Rahm +290

Tony Finau +850

Wyndham Clark +2100

Gary Woodland +3200

Nicolai Hojgaard +3400

Maverick Mcnealy +3400

Patrick Rodgers +3600

Alex Noren +3700

Taylor Pendrith +4100

Byeong Hun An +4800

Emiliano Grillo +5000

Beau Hossler +5000

Stephan Jaeger +5500

Aaron Rai +5500

Ben Martin +5500

Andrew Putnam +5500

Alex Smalley +5500

S.H. Kim +6500

Robby Shelton +6500

Brandon Wu +6500

Garrick Higgo +6500

Will Gordon +7000

Matt Wallace +7500

Mark Hubbard +7500

Luke List +8500

Lee Hodges +8500

Joseph Bramlett +9000

Lanto Griffin +9000

Patton Kizzire +9000

David Lipsky +9000

Francesco Molinari +9000

Chez Reavie +9000

MJ Daffue +9000

Dylan Wu +9000

Nate Lashley +10000

Cameron Champ +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Kevin Streelman +11000

Ryan Gerard +11000

Akshay Bhatia +11000

Michael Kim +12000

Vincent Norrman +12000

Peter Malnati +12000

Erik Van Rooyen +13000

Harry Higgs +13000

Austin Eckroat +13000

Andrew Novak +13000

Scott Piercy +15000

Jimmy Walker +15000

Charley Hoffman +15000

Kevin Chappell +15000

Greyson Sigg +15000

Adam Long +15000

Lucas Glover +16000

Sean O’Hair +16000

Matthias Schmid +16000

Matthias Schwab +16000

Dylan Frittelli +16000

Doug Ghim +18000

Augusto Nunez +18000

Aaron Baddeley +18000

Ben Taylor +18000

Henrik Norlander +18000

Kevin Tway +21000

Carl Yuan +21000

Brent Grant +22000