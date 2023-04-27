2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta odds, picks, field: PGA predictions, bets from golf model that nailed nine majors

The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta is about to get underway Thursday morning with the primary tee occasions coming at 8:45 a.m. ET. This event has been held for the reason that Forties, however the Mexico Open 2023 marks best the second one time it’s been performed as a part of the PGA Tour. Jon Rahm gained that match in 2022 and now, only some weeks since slipping at the inexperienced jacket because the Masters champion, Rahm returns to Vidanta Vallarta to shield his identify on this match.
Caesars Sportsbook lists Rahm because the +290 favourite (possibility $100 to win $290) within the 2023 Mexico Open odds. Tony Finau, the one different participant within the Mexico Open Field who ranks within the height 20 on this planet, is subsequent at the PGA odds board at 17-2. Wyndham Clark (21-1), Gary Woodland (32-1), Nicolai Hojgaard (34-1) and Maverick Mcnealy (34-1) are the one different golfers shorter than 35-1. Before locking in any 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta choices, you’ll want to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
Our proprietary model, constructed by way of DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot for the reason that PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In reality, the model is up over $8,500 on its easiest bets for the reason that restart, nailing event after event.
McClure’s model predicted Rahm would end on height of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was once everywhere Rahm’s 2d profession main victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was once two strokes off the lead heading into the 3rd spherical, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner.
In addition, the model integrated Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its easiest bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That guess hit at +4500, and for all the event, McClure’s easiest bets returned over $1,100. McClure’s easiest bets additionally integrated J.T. Poston successful outright at the 2022 John Deere Classic, even supposing he was once indexed as an enormous 55-1 longshot.
This similar model has additionally nailed a whopping nine majors coming into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has noticed large returns.
Top 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta predictions
One main marvel the model is asking for at the Mexico Open 2023: Finau, a five-time PGA Tour champion and some of the height favorites, fails to complete on height of the leaderboard this week at Vidanta Vallarta. Finau secured a T-2 end at this match closing 12 months after taking pictures a 66 and 63 at the weekend.
However, Finau has did not crack the highest 15 in every of his closing six begins at the PGA Tour. He’s some of the easiest iron gamers on excursion, however he is struggled across the inexperienced this season. In reality, Finau enters this week’s match ranked 78th in strokes won: around-the-green (.095), which does not bode neatly for his possibilities to complete on height of the leaderboard. He’s no longer a powerful select to win all of it and there are some distance higher values within the Mexico Open 2023 box.
Another marvel: Robby Shelton, a 65-1 longshot, makes a powerful run at the identify. He has a a lot better probability to win all of it than his odds suggest, so he is a goal for any person on the lookout for an enormous payday. McClure highlights Shelton as a easiest guess to win outright and to complete within the height 20, which might go back +250.
The 27-year outdated local of Alabama has performed 17 PGA occasions this season and has piled up greater than $1.1 million in winnings. He’s been a little bit of a boom-or-bust candidate as he is recorded 8 top-25 finishes, however has additionally neglected 5 cuts. However, he ranks twenty fifth at the PGA Tour this season in general birdies and thirty sixth in general eagles, so he is a participant who can put some low numbers at the board. With few elite gamers within the box and Shelton getting such lengthy odds, McClure is together with him in his 2023 Mexico Open easiest bets. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta choices
2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta odds, box
Jon Rahm +290
Tony Finau +850
Wyndham Clark +2100
Gary Woodland +3200
Nicolai Hojgaard +3400
Maverick Mcnealy +3400
Patrick Rodgers +3600
Alex Noren +3700
Taylor Pendrith +4100
Byeong Hun An +4800
Emiliano Grillo +5000
Beau Hossler +5000
Stephan Jaeger +5500
Aaron Rai +5500
Ben Martin +5500
Andrew Putnam +5500
Alex Smalley +5500
S.H. Kim +6500
Robby Shelton +6500
Brandon Wu +6500
Garrick Higgo +6500
Will Gordon +7000
Matt Wallace +7500
Mark Hubbard +7500
Luke List +8500
Lee Hodges +8500
Joseph Bramlett +9000
Lanto Griffin +9000
Patton Kizzire +9000
David Lipsky +9000
Francesco Molinari +9000
Chez Reavie +9000
MJ Daffue +9000
Dylan Wu +9000
Nate Lashley +10000
Cameron Champ +10000
Eric Cole +10000
Harry Hall +10000
Kevin Streelman +11000
Ryan Gerard +11000
Akshay Bhatia +11000
Michael Kim +12000
Vincent Norrman +12000
Peter Malnati +12000
Erik Van Rooyen +13000
Harry Higgs +13000
Austin Eckroat +13000
Andrew Novak +13000
Scott Piercy +15000
Jimmy Walker +15000
Charley Hoffman +15000
Kevin Chappell +15000
Greyson Sigg +15000
Adam Long +15000
Lucas Glover +16000
Sean O’Hair +16000
Matthias Schmid +16000
Matthias Schwab +16000
Dylan Frittelli +16000
Doug Ghim +18000
Augusto Nunez +18000
Aaron Baddeley +18000
Ben Taylor +18000
Henrik Norlander +18000
Kevin Tway +21000
Carl Yuan +21000
Brent Grant +22000