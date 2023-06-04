2023 Memorial Tournament: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, radio, golf coverage

All eyes will fall on Jack Nicklaus’ position, Muirfield Village, for the 2023 Memorial Tournament which heads into the weekend with the 3rd spherical Saturday and the general spherical Sunday. A forestall maximum PGA Tour gamers would upload to their calendar prior to the invent of designated occasions, the Memorial will as soon as once more welcome the most productive and brightest to its grounds.

There are many gamers price preserving tabs on — particularly because the Memorial will function their ultimate aggressive reps prior to the U.S. Open — together with international Nos. 1 and a pair of Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm. Scheffler is still constantly dominate, notching top-12 finishes in 15 immediately tournaments since October 2022. The international No. 1 continues to strike the ball at a clip related to that of top Tiger Woods, however has proven some indicators of weak spot with the putter in hand.

Scheffler comes into the Memorial with two victories at the season, whilst Rahm has 4. The Spaniard is contemporary off a mildly disappointing PGA Championship the place he didn’t get into the combination after opening with a 6-over 76. He will glance to snatch his 5th trophy of the yr at a ancient relaxed position as he has a top-10 end and necessarily two wins in his ultimate 3 showings.

With Scheffler, Rahm and Tony Finau all being multiple-time winners this season, various the sport’s elite were left with no go back and forth to the winner’s circle. Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa — each previous winners at Muirfield Village — have eyes on converting that, as do Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele.

All occasions Eastern; streaming get started occasions approximated

Round 3 – Saturday



Round begins: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30 – 6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2:30 – 6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. — PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 – Sunday



Round begins: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30 – 6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2:30 – 6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. — PGA Tour Radio