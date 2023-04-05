2023 Masters picks, odds: Expert predictions, favorites to win from betting field at Augusta National

With the 87th Masters rapid coming near, the important thing query everybody’s asking is similar around the golfing global: Who are you selecting to win this 12 months at Augusta National? With an amazing field that includes the most productive pros and lots of the peak amateurs on the planet, the 1st main of 2023 must be an epic trip from Thursday’s first spherical onward.

This 12 months’s Masters feels extensive open given the stacked field, however final 12 months’s champion, Scottie Scheffler, enters because the in all probability to win a 2d consecutive inexperienced jacket since Tiger Woods arrived at Augusta National to pass back-to-back in 2002. Unlike final 12 months, when there have been no single-digit favorites coming into the 1st main, 2023 options 3: Scheffler (5-1), Rory McIlroy (7-1) and Jon Rahm (9-1), in accordance to Caesars Sportsbook.

There are various golfers at the back of them who will indubitably be in competition, together with Jordan Spieth and Jason Day, each enjoying a few of their absolute best golfing with 2016. And then there is the duo of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, the previous making the reduce final 12 months simplest to fall aside at the weekend as his frame failed him and the latter hanging his spikes within the floor at Augusta after no longer enjoying in 2022.

Add all of it up, and it will seem that we are in for a wild Masters week stuffed with surprising twists and turns but additionally numerous acquainted names atop the leaderboard.

So what goes to occur at Augusta? Let’s have a look at a complete set of predictions and alternatives from our CBS Sports mavens as we strive to venture who will win — and what is going to occur — at essentially the most prestigious golfing event on the planet. Join us for are living Masters protection within the lead up to Thursday’s first spherical, and try a complete set of 2023 Masters odds equipped by way of Caesars Sportsbook.

2023 Masters knowledgeable alternatives, predictions

Kyle Porter, senior golfing author

Winner — Scottie Scheffler (5-1): I’ve by no means been extra certain of anything else in my existence than I’m that Scheffler goes to contend on this 12 months’s Masters (statements like that normally pass neatly). Scheffler has been a beast up to now in 2023, and he’s in reality enjoying higher than a 12 months in the past when he got here in and torched this field. He does not have anything else worse than a peak 12 end because the fall, and although his odds are terrible with regards to selecting a winner, I’m nonetheless going to roll with him. That’s how neatly he is enjoying.

Sleeper — Will Zalatoris (35-1): I’m dishonest a little right here as we in most cases outline “sleepers” as golfers with odds of 40-1 or longer, however Zalatoris at 35-1 is an eye-opener. He has no longer been nice up to now this 12 months, which is relating to, however he has 3 issues going for him: his well being (apparently high-quality), fresh competition (Riviera) and high-level play at Augusta National (two top-six finishes in as many begins).

Top 10 lock — Collin Morikawa (+225): The simple solution this is Corey Conners, who has completed within the peak 10 in each and every of his final 3 Masters. But the good cash is on Morikawa, who ranks No. 1 in way, No. 4 in ball hanging and tee to inexperienced and No. 8 total in strokes won this 12 months. He completed within the peak 10 at Augusta final 12 months and can do the similar this time round. He is available in flying additional beneath the radar of any famous person within the sport.

Star who for sure would possibly not win — Jon Rahm: I in reality picked him at the beginning of the 12 months and felt beautiful nice about it when he misplaced to, like, 5 golfers throughout his first seven occasions. He’s dropped off a little, although, and I’m no longer certain Augusta National is where to rediscover what you had a month or two in the past. He’ll make the reduce and play fairly neatly, however I do not believe he wins.

Scottie Scheffler vs. Rory McIlroy vs. Jon Rahm: Scheffler and McIlroy each end within the peak 10, however Scheffler is going additional and wins. Rahm finishes peak 20 however does not in reality contend.

Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson: Mickelson will leave out the reduce; he is been egregiously deficient of past due with only one peak 10 at a non-senior tournament since successful the PGA Championship in 2021. Woods will make the reduce and end within the peak 30 however no longer put himself into the right kind positions to in reality get within the combine.

Surprise prediction — Cameron Smith would possibly not motive waves: There might be competition between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, nevertheless it would possibly not come from Cam. Somebody else — possibly Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed or Joaquin Niemann — will combine it up, and the pot might be stirred (no longer essentially by way of them) adequately sufficient that this narrative turns into an actual tale at some level this week.

Lowest spherical: 65 (-7)

Winning ranking: 275 (-13)

Winner’s Sunday ranking: 70 (-2)

Patrick McDonald, golfing author

Winner — Xander Schauffele (20-1): Schauffele used to be my select to win the Masters at the start of the 12 months, and he has accomplished not anything to make me leap off the send now. Over the final 3 months, he’s gaining +2.01 strokes according to spherical with huge efforts from each his irons and putter. The motive force has been a vulnerable level for him, however the extensive touchdown spaces of Augusta National must alleviate a few of that rigidity. A confirmed contender in main championships, Schauffele has a couple of podium finishes in his Masters occupation — each a silver and a bronze — and looks primed to after all climb to the highest spot.

Sleeper — Min Woo Lee (125-1): Let’s get bizarre. Lee has captivated the overall golfing target audience along with his run at the Players Championship and his presence on social media, however do not let the theatrics distract you: He is an authorized stud. He completed T14 in his Masters debut final season the place he tied the first-nine scoring document with a 6-under 30. Over his final 12 international begins, the Australian has gathered 9 top-15 finishes and long gone to struggle towards the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm. He has various distance and will roll the rock with the most productive of them — a deadly mixture at Augusta National.

Top 10 lock — Scottie Scheffler: The simplest factor going towards Scheffler is historical past. There were simplest 3 males to effectively win back-to-back Masters, and whilst it will no longer be sudden to see Scheffler turn out to be the fourth, I’ll as a substitute play it secure with a top-10 end. The global No. 1 is gaining +3.05 strokes at the field according to spherical this calendar 12 months, which is kind of two strokes higher according to event when compared to this time final season.

Star who for sure would possibly not win — Max Homa: I do know, I do know, the metrics glance nice, his play in main championships is slowly making improvements to and everybody loves him. I simply want to see extra from him in this level, particularly at Augusta National, to think about him at the ultimate 9 come Sunday. In 3 appearances at the Masters, Homa has overlooked the reduce two times along with his absolute best end coming final season with a T48. Each of the final 10 Masters winners had at least a top-40 end to their title with seven of them having a top-five end. So, whilst he can even contend, do not search for Homa to slip at the inexperienced jacket.

Scottie Scheffler vs. Rory McIlroy vs. Jon Rahm: Of this workforce, just one participant has hit a significant shot on the second one 9 on Sunday at Augusta National, and that’s the reason Scheffler. He has been there, accomplished that and is enjoying the most productive golfing on the planet. There is an opportunity for a gradual get started given his early-week tasks, however over the path of 4 rounds, Scheffler’s high quality must permit him to separate from the 2 Europeans and doubtlessly declare his 2d instantly inexperienced jacket.

Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson: The agent of chaos in me is taking up and siding with Mickelson. The three-time Masters winner used to be an omission from final 12 months’s event and might be relishing the chance to play at Augusta National once more. He hasn’t been enjoying neatly, hanging the ball alright however taking a look vulnerable with the putter. Still, well being and aggressive reps are on his facet, and that are meant to rely for one thing. I may just see Mickelson threatening the highest 20 whilst Woods is not too a long way at the back of within the peak 30 or 40.

Surprise prediction — Bernhard Langer beats Bryson DeChambeau (once more): It’s a little of a shaggy dog story, nevertheless it has turn out to be a aggressive head-to-head lately. Langer has gotten the simpler of the 2020 U.S. Open champion over two of the final 3 years and enters arguably enjoying higher golfing. Langer has 4 instantly top-20 finishes at the Champions Tour, together with a victory, whilst DeChambeau is shedding greater than two strokes to the field according to spherical on LIV Golf. In a vintage matchup of brains vs. brawn, brains must reign ideally suited.

Lowest spherical: 65 (-7)

Winning ranking: 273 (-15)

Winner’s Sunday ranking: 69 (-3)

Joshua Mullenix, First Cut manufacturer

Winner — Rory McIlroy (7-1): It’s time. McIlroy has wanted the Masters to whole the occupation grand slam since 2014, and that is certainly one of his absolute best possibilities to do it. Driver woes got here and went early in 2023, however he nonetheless has two top-three finishes in his final 3 begins. Gaining kind of 2.3 strokes according to spherical, he suits the fashion of the final 10 Masters champions. And truthfully, when Rory wins the Masters, I need to have predicted it.

Sleeper — Jason Day (25-1): Sleeper could also be beneficiant, however since Kyle bent the foundations, so will I. Day is enjoying method higher golfing than other people notice. He’s won at least two strokes in all seven tournaments in 2023. His worst end is T19 at The Players. He’s overlooked the final two cuts at Augusta, however that turns out to be extra about well being than anything. In his occupation, he has 3 top-five finishes. Day is knocking loudly at the door, and it may well be this week that the door opens.

Top 10 lock — Scottie Scheffler: A layup. Scheffler has completed out of doors of the highest 12 as soon as since final 12 months’s FedEx St. Jude Championship: in August! It’s truly exhausting to repeat at Augusta National, which is why he isn’t my winner, however it is exhausting to image him no longer completing within the peak 10. He’ll tee-to-green the field into submission like he at all times does, and document but some other forged end.

Star who for sure would possibly not win — Max Homa: He has performed in 13 main championships and overlooked the reduce in 8 of them. Two of the ones got here at Augusta, at the side of a T48. Homa is crawling out from beneath the “doesn’t perform on big stages” tag, however no longer to the level that I’d select him this week. The numbers are tempting, however Homa does not have the foremost or Masters luck I need to see in a possible champion.

Scottie Scheffler vs. Rory McIlroy vs. Jon Rahm: As discussed, the winner will come from this workforce. If it’s not McIlroy claiming his first inexperienced jacket, I be ok with one of the vital different two taking it house. This appears like a Masters that one of the vital giant boys will win. These are 3 of the most important.

Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson: With preparation, I think about Woods’ frame to grasp up for at least two rounds. His efficiency at the Genesis Invitational communicates that he’s in a position to making the reduce at Augusta — one thing he did final 12 months. Mickelson hasn’t completed higher than twenty seventh since October 2022. For me, it is a dialog of who’s much more likely to make the reduce. The solution is obviously Tiger.

Surprise prediction — A LIV golfer makes a major bid to win: For one, the gang of 18 makes up 20% of the field, so chances are high that at least one performs neatly. Between Smith, Johnson, Brooks Koepka and corporate, somebody goes to ship the golfing global right into a frenzy with a possibility to win heading to the again 9 on Sunday.

Lowest spherical: 66 (-6)

Winning ranking: 276 (-12)

Winner’s Sunday ranking: 70 (-2)

