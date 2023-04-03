2023 Masters odds, predictions, picks: Tiger Woods projection from best golf model that called Scheffler’s win

Major season starts in golf with Round 1 of the 2023 Masters on Thursday, April 6. The global’s peak avid gamers will converge on Augusta National Golf Club, the place Scottie Scheffler will attempt to shield his Masters identify. The top-ranked participant on the earth will tackle a loaded 2023 Masters box that contains Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods. Caesars Sportsbook lists Scheffler because the 13-2 favourite within the 2023 Masters odds, adopted through McIlroy (15-2) and Rahm (8-1).

Six different 2023 Masters golfers are going off at less than 20-1, together with Cameron Smith (14-1) and Jordan Spieth (14-1). Other notable names at the PGA odds board come with Woods at 60-1, Justin Thomas at 16-1 and Dustin Johnson at 28-1. Before locking to your 2023 Masters selections, be sure you see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine’s proprietary model, constructed through DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot for the reason that PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In reality, the model is up over $8,400 on its best bets for the reason that restart, nailing event after event.

McClure’s model predicted Jon Rahm to complete on peak of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model additionally integrated J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That guess hit at +5500, and for all of the event, McClure’s best bets returned virtually $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure’s model was once everywhere Scottie Scheffler’s first occupation main championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure’s best bets integrated Collin Morikawa successful outright on the 2021 Open Championship, even if he was once indexed as a large 40-1 lengthy shot. The model was once additionally everywhere Rahm’s (10-1) first occupation main championship victory on the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was once two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner.

This similar model has additionally nailed a whopping 8 majors coming into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has observed huge returns.

Now that the 2023 Masters box is taking form, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 occasions, and the consequences had been unexpected.

Top 2023 Masters predictions

One main wonder the model is looking for on the 2023 Masters: Jordan Spieth, a three-time main champion and one of the vital peak favorites, struggles mightily at Augusta National and does not even crack the highest 12. Spieth had various luck early in his occupation on the Masters, successful in 2015 and completing 3rd or higher in 4 of his first 5 begins at Augusta.

However, the three-time main champion has completed forty sixth or worse in two of his closing 3 begins on the Masters, which incorporates a overlooked reduce in 2022. The 29-year-old additionally enters the Masters 2023 ranked 177th in using accuracy (53.24%) and 139th in general using (233). Spieth has been inconsistent together with his placing stroke as smartly, score 78th in strokes received placing (.098) and 118th in general placing (239.4), which does not bode smartly for his possibilities at Augusta National.

The model has additionally published the place Tiger will end on the 2023 Masters. Woods made his most effective look of 2023 on the Genesis Invitational in February, the place he completed in forty fifth position. Woods performed within the 2022 Masters and shot an opening-round 70, which helped him make the reduce. He in the end completed in forty seventh position.

Woods’ most up-to-date Masters victory got here in 2019 on the age of 43. The 15-time main champion then suffered critical leg accidents in a single-car coincidence in 2021 that has left him at a possible drawback in opposition to the more youthful, fitter participants at the PGA Tour. That mentioned, Woods has a historical past of defying the chances, and his observe document of luck at Augusta National is unequalled. The model just locked in its surprising Tiger Woods Masters picks here.

How to make 2023 Masters selections

Who will win the 2023 Masters, which longshots will stun {the golfing} global, and the place will Tiger Woods end?

2023 Masters odds, box

2023 Masters odds, box

Scottie Scheffler +650

Rory McIlroy +750

Jon Rahm +800

Cameron Smith +1400

Jordan Spieth +1400

Justin Thomas +1500

Will Zalatoris +1600

Collin Morikawa +1600

Max Homa +1600

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Sam Burns +2500

Jason Day +2500

Tony Finau +2800

Sungjae Im +2800

Dustin Johnson +2800

Viktor Hovland +2800

Cameron Young +3000

Brooks Koepka +3000

Joohyung (Tom) Kim +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3500

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Keith Mitchell +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Tiger Woods +6000

Tommy Fleetwood +6000

Bryson DeChambeau +6500

Justin Rose +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Louis Oosthuizen +7500

Patrick Reed +8000

Russell Henley +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Abraham Ancer +8500

Talor Gooch +9000

Si-Woo Kim +9000

Mito Pereira +9000

Adam Scott +10000

Bubba Watson +10000

Chris Kirk +12500

Min Woo Lee +12500

Billy Horschel +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Sergio Garcia +12500

Scott Stallings +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Okay H Lee +15000

Sepp Straka +15000

Keegan Bradley +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Harold Varner +15000

Brian Harman +15000

Kevin Na +15000

Alex Noren +17500

Seamus Power +17500

Harris English +17500

Cameron Champ +17500

Thomas Pieters +17500

Charl Schwartzel +20000

Jason Kokrak +20000

Phil Mickelson +20000

Kevin Kisner +20000

Danny Willett +22500

Adrian Meronk +22500

J T Poston +22500

Mackenzie Hughes +25000

Taylor Moore +25000

Francesco Molinari +25000

Adam Svensson +30000

Zach Johnson +35000

Kazuki Higa +50000

Fred Couples +100000

Bernhard Langer +100000

Vijay Singh +150000

Mike Weir +150000

Larry Mize +250000

Jose Maria Olazabal +250000

Sandy Lyle +500000