2023 Masters odds, betting favorites: Is it Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm versus the field?

When speaking about betting for the 2023 Masters, there are 3 males who you’ll be able to briefly understand stand out above everybody else on the board. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy are the favorites to don the inexperienced jacket, in keeping with Caesars Sportsbook, and it isn’t with out just right explanation why.

The new giant 3 have conjured in combination 5 victories on the PGA Tour since the get started of the new 12 months with Rahm (3) main the approach. Yet it is the Spaniard who will have the maximum query marks surrounding his play as he was once an early go out from the WGC-Dell Match Play after retreating from the Players Championship, the latter of which Scheffler received in dominating model.

Scheffler targets to turn out to be the fourth-ever a success defender of the inexperienced jacket, which might permit him to enroll in Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods in a rarified crew. McIlroy hopes to enroll in illustrious corporate of his personal and turn out to be simply the 6th guy in the historical past of golfing to entire the profession grand slam.

Despite the rampant storylines and high quality play encompassing the giant 3, they are going to have corporate. Cameron Smith arrives as the most up-to-date primary champion, whilst Jordan Spieth seems primed to step forward at a golfing route the place he broke via for the first time in 2015. Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay are worthy applicants to grasp their first primary championships. Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day and Bryson DeChambeau all hope to double their primary championship tally.

Watch all 4 rounds of the 2023 Masters beginning Thursday with Masters Live as we apply the best possible golfers in the international all the way through Augusta National with Featured Groups, test in at the famed Amen Corner and see leaders spherical the activate holes 15 & 16.

Here’s a have a look at the odds of each and every participant in the box of the 2023 Masters, in keeping with Caesars Sportsbook, and be sure you apply along side are living Masters protection of all the happenings this week.

2023 Masters odds

Favorites

Scottie Scheffler: 5-1

Rory McIlroy: 13/2

Jon Rahm: 17/2

Patrick Cantlay: 16-1

Jordan Spieth: 18-1

Tony Finau: 20-1

Dustin Johnson: 22-1

Justin Thomas: 22-1

Xander Schauffele: 22-1

Cameron Smith: 22-1

It is difficult to seem previous the first 3 names on the odds board as every possess implausible shape, a significant championship résumé and plentiful historical past at Augusta National. For dialog sake, let’s peruse just a little additional right down to Cantlay as he continues to get revered in the betting markets. On paper, Cantlay’s sport will have to be very best for Augusta National and primary championships on the whole, however it has but to materialize in a real run at a name. His closest bid thus far got here in the 2019 Masters when he grabbed the lead with an eagle on the par-5 fifteenth sooner than faltering down the stretch.

Contenders

Collin Morikawa: 25-1

Jason Day: 25-1

Brooks Koepka: 30-1

Max Homa: 30-1

Viktor Hovland: 35-1

Cameron Young: 35-1

Will Zalatoris: 40-1

Sungjae Im: 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 40-1

Sam Burns: 40-1

Imagine projecting a pair years in the past that Day would have shorter odds than Koepka or Zalatoris in a significant championship in 2023. It is maximum surely deserved as Day ranks 3rd in strokes received general over the remaining 3 month amongst the ones gamers on this box trailing simplest Scheffler and Rahm. The Australian was once an omission from remaining 12 months’s championship however possesses the route historical past to encourage self assurance as he has racked up 8 top-30 finishes in his profession, together with a runner-up and two different top-five performances.

Justin Rose: 55-1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 55-1

Corey Conners: 60-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 60-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 65-1

Joaquin Niemann: 65-1

Shane Lowry: 65-1

Tom Kim: 75-1

Min Woo Lee: 75-1

Patrick Reed: 80-1

Tiger Woods: 80-1

Mito Pereira: 90-1

Longshots

Keith Mitchell: 100-1

Si Woo Kim: 100-1

Keegan Bradley: 125-1

Adam Scott: 125-1

Sahith Theegala: 125-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 125-1

Tom Hoge: 125-1

Louis Oosthuizen: 150-1

Russell Henley: 150-1

Abraham Ancer: 150-1

Kurt Kitayama: 150-1

Talor Gooch: 150-1

There are a cluster primary champions on this vary with Bradley, Scott, DeChambeau and Oosthuizen. However, it is a tender budding celebrity who could also be the worthiest of funding and this is Theegala. The debutant arrives off a stellar begin to his season with a T6 end at the Genesis Invitational and T14 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Theegala completely mashes the golfing ball, has no worry and possesses the creativity wanted round Augusta National.

Danny Willett: 175-1

Seamus Power: 175-1

Chris Kirk: 175-1

Thomas Pieter: 175-1

Sergio Garcia: 200-1

Taylor Moore: 250-1

Alex Noren: 250-1

Ryan Fox: 250-1

Harold Varner III: 250-1

Brian Harman: 250-1

Gary Woodland: 275-1

Jason Kokrak: 300-1

Bubba Watson: 300-1

J.T. Poston: 300-1

Harris English: 300-1

Cameron Champ: 350-1

Adrian Meronk: 350-1

Sepp Straka: 400-1

Charl Schwartzel: 400-1

Gordon Sargent: 400-1

Francesco Molinari: 400-1

Phil Mickelson: 400-1

It is not likely a winner comes from this some distance again however more odd issues have took place. Mickelson returns to Augusta National for the first time since 2021 after skipping remaining 12 months’s event. The three-time winner hasn’t seemed sharp on LIV Golf, but when there was once ever a spot to get proper, it is that this week. A top-20 price tag on the 52-year-old could also be the wisest funding.

Ok.H. Lee: 400-1

Adam Svensson: 400-1

Mackenzie Hughes: 400-1

Kevin Na: 400-1

Scott Stallings: 500-1

Kazuki Higa: 750-1

Kevin Kisner: 750-1

Just glad to be right here

Zach Johnson: 1000-1

Bernhard Langer: 2000-1

Sam Bennett: 2000-1

Freddie Couples: 2500-1

Ben Carr: 2500-1

Aldrich Potgieter: 2500-1

Jose Maria Olazabal: 5000-1

Sandy Lyle: 5000-1

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira: 5000-1

Mike Weir: 5000-1

Larry Mize: 5000-1

Matthew McClean: 5000-1

Vijay Singh: 5000-1

Harrison Crowe: 5000-1

Enjoy Lyle’s suspenders one remaining time. The 1988 champion shall be placing them up after this 12 months’s Masters. The 65-year-old hasn’t made the lower since 2014 however would make for an incredible ship off if in a position to this time round.