2023 LIV Golf Tulsa: Schedule, field of players, teams, prize money, purse, TV schedule, live stream

LIV Golf returns stateside this week as gamers tackle Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the LIV Golf Tulsa tournament. The 6th tournament of its sophomore marketing campaign, LIV Golf Tulsa follows a a success global stint that integrated LIV Golf Adelaide in Australia and LIV Golf Singapore.

The megastar of the display all through this stretch was once none instead of Talor Gooch. The Oklahoma State product headlines a big contingent of OSU alums within the field that comes with Charles Howell III, Peter Uihlein and Matthew Wolff. After turning into the primary participant in LIV Golf historical past to win back-to-back occasions, Gooch units his attractions on a victory in his yard.

The 31-year-old is inquisitive about maintaining this momentum rolling as he wishes a powerful appearing at subsequent week’s PGA Championship to play his approach into the U.S. Open in June after falling to global No. 63. Gooch isn’t the one member of LIV Golf who might have already got one eye on Oak Hill Country Club.

LIV Golf Orlando winner Brooks Koepka seems to be primed to contend for his 3rd Wanamaker Trophy. Finishing runner as much as Jon Rahm on the 2023 Masters, Koepka showed his primary championship shape is also effervescent to the outside. Former primary champions who might issue into the end in Rochester, New York, come with 4 Aces captain Dustin Johnson and his right-hand guy Patrick Reed, who’s contemporary off a top-five end on the Masters. Before they get to the PGA Championship, then again, they will have to first get thru this week’s LIV Golf Tulsa.

How to look at LIV Golf Tulsa

Event: LIV Golf Tulsa | May 12-14

Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Location: Cedar Ridge Country Club — Tulsa, Oklahoma

Viewing information: Saturday/Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)

LIV Golf Tulsa group standings