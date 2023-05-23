2023 Charles Schwab Challenge: Predictions, expert picks, odds, field rankings, golf best bets at Colonial

There’s no relaxation for the weary as one of the global’s best from the PGA Tour trip to the home that Ben Hogan constructed for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. Colonial Country Club has served as a bunch for the PGA Tour because the Forties, and the yearly prevent at the agenda has frequently catered to avid gamers with ties to the Lone Star State.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will function the headliner contemporary off but any other run towards competition at a big championship. Falling to Brooks Koepka by means of two strokes at the PGA Championship, the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year now units his points of interest on a victory in his yard. He is amongst 9 best 20 avid gamers within the Official World Golf Rankings within the field, and will have vengeance at the thoughts after dropping in a playoff to Sam Burns to cap remaining yr’s match.

Jordan Spieth will glance to take hold of the keys to the winner’s 1973 Ford Bronco for the second one time in his occupation. A winner right here in 2016, Spieth has 8 best 10 finishes in 10 journeys to Colonial together with 3 runner-up finishes. After having to withdraw from the AT&T Byron Nelson because of a wrist harm, the Texan will hope to provide the native lot masses for which to cheer.

Tony Finau and Max Homa — each two-time winners this season — also are within the field hoping so as to add a 3rd to their assortment, whilst a trending Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im and Rickie Fowler are nonetheless with out their first and with aspirations of adjusting that this week in Fort Worth, Texas.

Event information

Event: 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge | Dates: May 25-28

Location: Colonial Country Club — Fort Worth, Texas

Par: 70 | Yardage: 7,209 | Purse: $8,700,000

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge field, odds

Odds by the use of Caesars Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler (4-1): Scheffler booted the lead down the stretch remaining season and arrives in arguably higher shape this time round. The Dallas-area resident and global No. 1 should not have any factor contending like he has in just about each match since October 2022. He comes off a nonchalant T2 end at the 2023 PGA Championship and the space between he and the second-best participant on this field is moderately broad. Scheffler is gaining greater than 3 strokes in keeping with spherical at the field during the last six months, whilst no person else is gaining greater than two all the way through that reach.

Jordan Spieth (12-1)

Tony Finau (14-1)

Viktor Hovland (14-1): The unhappiness from the overall spherical of the PGA Championship is also contemporary, however there’s no denying Hovland’s position a number of the sport’s elite. Contending in his 3rd immediately primary championship, the younger Norwegian nonetheless seeks his first PGA Tour victory within the continental United States. He is moment to Scheffler in general strokes won during the last six months and is the one different participant to rank throughout the best 5 of this field in each strokes won off the tee and strokes won method.

Collin Morikawa (16-1): It has been a ordinary season for the two-time primary champ. After relinquishing a big lead within the opener at Kapalua, Morikawa has surged, regressed and almost about the whole lot in between. He is now all the way down to seventeenth within the OWGR, his lowest mark since July 2020, but when the season ended as of late it will be his best when it comes to general strokes won and strokes won method. The just right news for Morikawa is Colonial has been sort to him previously; he's 3-for-3 making the lower and misplaced in a playoff to Daniel Berger in 2020 as play persisted after the COVID-19 spoil.

Sungjae Im (18-1)

Max Homa (22-1)

Rickie Fowler (30-1): Fowler was once dropped at an abrupt halt at the PGA Championship amid a resurgence. Missing the lower by means of a unmarried stroke, the five-time winner seems to be to bop again at a place the place he has skilled a blended bag with as many neglected cuts as best 20 finishes in 9 appearances. Despite the hiccup in Rochester, New York, he continues to appear to be a best 20 participant on the earth and has 10 best 20 finishes in 15 begins this season.

Tommy Fleetwood (30-1)

Sam Burns (30-1): Make no mistake, Burns stole this identify from his just right pal Scheffler in 2022. Entering the overall spherical seven strokes off the tempo, the LSU product fired a 5-under 65, watched carnage spread because the direction baked out and rolled in an extended birdie bid at the first playoff hollow to say victory. Anything may well be at the desk for the protecting champion as he has a win, 3 best 15 finishes and 4 neglected cuts (together with two immediately) in his remaining 10 begins.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge expert choices

