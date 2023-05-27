2023 Charles Schwab Challenge: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, tee times, radio, golf coverage

Nine of the highest 20 gamers within the Official World Golf Rankings arrived at Colonial Country Club for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. Having traveled to the rustic membership Ben Hogan made well-known because the Nineteen Forties, the PGA Tour’s prevent in Fort Worth, Texas, marks its fourth and ultimate match within the Lone Star State for the 2022-23 season.

This week’s motion is headlined by way of none rather than global No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Regaining the highest spot on the earth due to his runner-up end on the 2023 PGA Championship, the native Texan now has eyes on profitable in entrance of his house fanatics. Scheffler got here agonizingly as regards to conducting this a season in the past however in the end fell to his excellent good friend Sam Burns in additional holes.

- Advertisement -

Through 36 holes of motion, Scheffler is within the combine as the arena No. 1 sits six again of the lead at 6 below after capturing back-to-back rounds of 67. In the lead at 12 below getting into Moving Day is Harry Hall, who is looking for his first occupation PGA Tour victory. If he desires to succeed in that purpose, then again, he’s going to must be taking a look over his must as Scheffler is taking a look to make a push.

All occasions Eastern; streaming get started occasions approximated

Round 3 – Saturday



Round begins: 8 a.m.

- Advertisement -

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

- Advertisement -

Radio: 1-6 p.m. — PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 – Sunday



Round begins: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. — PGA Tour Radio