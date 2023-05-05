2023 AT&T Byron Nelson: New stadium hole on No. 17 to debut at next week’s tournament

Spectators at next week’s AT&T Byron Nelson are set to come upon a made over enjoy on the par-3 seventeenth hole when the PGA Tour heads to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The Salesmanship Club of Dallas — the nonprofit group web hosting the tournament — introduced Thursday the debut of “Ranch17” alongside the seventeenth in an effort to create golfing’s next premiere stadium setting.

Hospitality tents had been up to now situated alongside the seventeenth all over Craig Ranch’s first two years web hosting the Nelson, however adjustments for 2023 will considerably make bigger the spectator capability for the hole. Changes come with the addition of bleachers at the back of the fairway and 41 new hospitality devices, bringing to the overall to 145 devices alongside the hole. Approximately 6,000 spectators can be ready to watch motion on the seventeenth at any given time.

- Advertisement -

“At Ranch17, spectators will be able to experience all of the excitement of the tournament, from the most coveted views available,” the discharge from the Salesmanship Club learn. “Nearly 6,000 fans will be able to watch at a given time, bringing an electric energy to an area that is a fan favorite.”

The Ranch17 name can pay tribute to the past due Byron Nelson, a 52-time winner on the Tour and the namesake of the yearly Dallas-area tournament. Nelson, as detailed within the Salesmanship Club’s unencumber, longed to personal a ranch sooner than he noticed that dream discovered. He bought land out of doors Dallas following his retirement from golfing, the place he resided till his loss of life in 2006.

The reimagined seventeenth is not the primary par 3 on the Tour to boast a stadium-like environment. The Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale is easiest recognized for its par-3 sixteenth, absolutely enclosed via hospitality devices and grandstands that make for arguably essentially the most raucous setting in skilled golfing. While no longer somewhat a “party hole” in the way in which Scottsdale ranks, the long-lasting island par-3 seventeenth at TPC Sawgrass additionally provides off a stadium-like setup that spectators flock to all over The Players Championship held at the path.

- Advertisement -

This 12 months’s Nelson marks its 3rd 12 months at Craig Ranch. Okay.H. Lee enters because the two-time protecting champion, prevailing in every of the development’s first two years at the path. The Nelson up to now had a two-year run at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas from 2018-19 — the 2020 tournament was once canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — after a long keep at TPC Las Colinas in Irving.