2023 AFC South race: Will Jaguars or Colts win division crown? Reasons why each could prevail

The 2022 season marked a shift of energy within the AFC South, because the Tennessee Titans and Derrick “King” Henry ruled the division from 2020-2021 with a bodily taste of play that reflected the philosophy in their head trainer, Mike Vrabel, a 14-year NFL veteran at linebacker. Henry ran in every single place the AFC South, particularly the Jacksonville Jaguars, scoring 15 dashing touchdowns towards them, essentially the most through any participant towards a unmarried opponent since 2010. However, in Week 18 of final season, the Jaguars held their floor towards Henry and avoided him from discovering the tip zone, proscribing him to 109 dashing yards on 30 makes an attempt and securing a 20-16 victory to clinch the division identify. Moving into 2023, the Jaguars, led through rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, appear poised to take keep an eye on of the division.

The Titans, on



