2023 AFC North race: Will Bengals or Ravens win division crown? Reasons why each team could prevail





In simply 3 years, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has already accomplished unheard of good fortune within the postseason. With Burrow underneath middle, the Bengals have received 5 postseason video games, which is similar quantity the team has received in its different 53 seasons blended, from 1968 to 2019. The 2023 AFC North race gifts Burrow with every other ancient milestone alternative: the danger to win a 3rd consecutive division identify, one thing that hasn’t ever took place in Bengals historical past.

The Bengals’ playoff historical past features a W-L report of 5-2, with a street W-L report of 3-1-0 and Conf Champ Appearances of 1-2. For the primary time in franchise historical past, the team received a playoff recreation in consecutive seasons. The present run the Bengals are taking part in with back-to-back AFC North titles marks the second one time this has took place in team historical past. The handiest different prevalence was once in 1981 when quarterback Ken Anderson led the team to a Super Bowl look, adopted through every other AFC Central first-place end within the following season in 1982.

However, the Bengals will face tricky festival from the Baltimore Ravens, who’re well-equipped to dam Burrow’s and the Bengals’ trail to creating extra team historical past. The Ravens have many of the items from their third-ranked scoring protection (allowed 18.5 issues according to recreation in 2022), and they have got ensured that 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson can be their long-term solution at quarterback after making him the NFL’s highest-paid participant with a five-year, $260 million contract extension.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns even have well-stocked rosters, however it is unclear whether or not both team has a quarterback who can fit as much as Burrow. Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett completed the 2022 season a lot more potent than he began, whilst Cleveland ranked within the backside twenty fifth percentile in scoring offense and overall offense after quarterback Deshaun Watson took over following his 11-game suspension.



