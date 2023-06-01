2023 ACC championship odds, picks: Florida State flying high as favorite but Clemson remains safest bet





For the primary time since 2017, the ACC preseason favorite isn’t named Clemson. Instead Florida State rides remaining 12 months’s past due momentum and a bevy of returning starters to frontrunner standing, in keeping with odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The shift comes as the convention scraps its outdated divisional construction. In its position, the league will pit the 2 groups with the most productive league report in opposition to each and every different within the convention name recreation.

This way FSU can lose its head-to-head struggle with Clemson and now have a viable trail to the league name recreation. However, Clemson continues to be the reigning champion and different squads with championship aspirations are lurking within the shadows. North Carolina has a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback in Drake Maye, and Miami is taking a look to make a vital bounce with the assistance of new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. At the following tier, constant methods like NC State, Pitt and Wake Forest glance able to wreck thru and sign up for the league’s higher echelon.

So, what are the most productive performs to make within the ACC forward of the 2023 season? Let’s have a look at the convention name odds from Caesars Sportsbook:

Best bet –Clemson (+180): Clemson has received the ACC championship in seven of the previous 8 seasons. The Tigers went 8-0 in league play remaining 12 months after which throttled North Carolina 39-10 within the name recreation. Even at the heels of that dominance, you’ll be able to get plus odds on Clemson within the preseason for the primary time in numerous years. Sure, Florida State has emerged as a danger, but the Seminoles will have to consult with Death Valley on Sept. 23. Maybe the Tigers are not the nationwide name contender they had been pre-NIL and switch portal, but the ACC nonetheless runs thru them till additional realize.

Worst bet — Louisville (+650): Louisville avoids Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina in trainer Jeff Brohm’s first season. That creates a viable trail to the ACC name recreation, or a minimum of some early respectability for the brand new regime. But +650 is simply too steep a worth for a program that hasn’t ever even gave the impression within the ACC name recreation, let by myself win it. Even if the Cardinals end the 12 months as one of the vital convention’s highest two groups, a well-established and extra proficient Clemson or Florida State might be ready. The cash line for a Louisville victory in that recreation by myself would possibly check in at +650.

Best worth — NC State (+1600): NC State has received a minimum of 8 video games in 5 of the previous six seasons. The Wolfpack must be within the combine once more within the new construction, which not persistently places Clemson in the best way in their convention name ambitions. New offensive coordinator Robert Anae brings in a confirmed gadget and quarterback Brennan Armstrong boasts the revel in and skill to run it. Florida State is not at the agenda, and video games in opposition to Clemson, Miami and North Carolina are at house, which supplies the Wolfpack a manageable league slate.

Longshot — Wake Forest (+5000): Wake Forest performs Clemson and Florida State and does not get projected bottom-feeders Boston College or Virginia. That is indisputably an element within the lengthy odds for a program that performed within the ACC Championship Game simply two seasons in the past. While changing big name quarterback Sam Hartman is a tall process, trainer Dave Clawson has constructed a constant winner predicated on greater than only a unmarried participant. The Demon Deacons took Clemson to additional time remaining season. If they are able to end the activity and pull off the dissatisfied at the street this 12 months, glance out. Wake is value a flier at this worth.