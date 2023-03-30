2022-23 CBS Sports All-America teams: College basketball’s best, most talented and valuable players

Before this season even started, long ago in early November, most assumed faculty basketball could be ruled by means of frontcourt players given what number of achieved bigs returned to the game. With handiest 3 video games last within the 2023 NCAA Tournament, it is evident that assumption used to be correct. The CBS Sports All-America groups are a mirrored image of it.

All 5 players on our First Team — Purdue’s Zach Edey, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Alabama’s Brandon Miller, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Kansas’ Jalen Wilson — are 6-foot-8 or taller and both indexed as a ahead or heart on their colleges’ reliable web pages. It’s the byproduct of our panel of citizens filing ballots with out a regard for positions, as has been normalized in faculty basketball although it is not the best way it is carried out in soccer, baseball and most different sports activities that produce All-Americans.

The peak vote-getters amongst perimeter players have been Marquette’s Tyler Kolek, Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell, Penn State’s Jalen Pickett and Houston’s Marcus Sasser, each and every of whom made the Second Team. They have been joined at the Second Team by means of UCLA ahead Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The Third Team is Kansas State’s Keyontae Johnson, Iowa’s Kris Murray, UConn’s Adama Sanogo, Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis and Miami’s Isaiah Wong. That manner Kansas State, contemporary off of a run to the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, is the one faculty that produced a couple of CBS Sports All-Americans. The 15 CBS Sports All-Americans come from 8 other meetings with the Big Ten (4), Big 12 (3), Big East (2) and Pac-12 (2) accounting for no less than two each and every.

CBS Sports 2022-23 All-America First Team

Zach Edey | Purdue | C | 7-4 | Jr.

Purdue’s season ended ignominiously to Sixteenth-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson, however there’s no denying Edey’s accomplishments and dominance in 2022-23. The junior heart, who used to be a unanimous variety to the CBS Sports All-America First Team, used to be the largest drive within the recreation for 4 months. On his method to anchoring Purdue to a Big Ten identify and a No. 1 seed, Edey averaged 22.3 issues, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks whilst taking pictures 60.7% from the sphere. This season, he used to be the primary participant in historical past (since blocks turned into an reliable NCAA stat) to notch a minimum of 750 issues, 400 rebounds, 70 blocks and 50 assists. According to Purdue, Edey’s 8 30-and-10 video games are the most by means of a school participant previously twenty years, and his 51-game double-digit scoring streak is the longest in males’s faculty basketball. — Matt Norlander

Jalen Wilson | Kansas | F | 6-8 | RS Jr.

All Jalen Wilson did used to be go back from a countrywide championship successful staff that used to be wanting any person to step up in a big manner after the impactful departures of Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun and David McCormack. Wilson used to be stellar for the Big 12 champions, averaging 20.1 issues, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Though KU had one of the vital supreme beginning fives within the nation, it might’ve been nowhere close to the staff it used to be if now not for Wilson’s step-up season as a fourth-year junior. Wilson went from Kansas’ X-factor in 2021-22 to school basketball All-American. Wilson’s upward push resembles the type of trajectory we do not see as frequently now as we used to 15-plus seasons in the past. — MN

Trayce Jackson-Davis | Indiana | PF | 6-9 | Sr.

Heading into the Big Ten portion of the season, Edey used to be regarded as streets forward of all of the pageant. And but, by means of the tip of the season, he handiest narrowly separated himself from the fast-closing Jackson-Davis, who simply completed off a antique four-year faculty profession. Now one of the vital supreme players at school historical past, Jackson-Davis guided IU to a 23-12 season that led to the second one around of the NCAA Tournament in opposition to No. 5 Miami. The Hoosiers earned a No. 4 seed, their supreme since 2013. Jackson Davis had one of the vital higher all-around stat strains from a Big Ten participant in a very long time: 20.9 issues, 10.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.9 blocks and 58.1% taking pictures. He leaves IU’s program with it being in significantly better form than when he were given there. — MN

Brandon Miller | Alabama | SF | 6-9 | Fr.

Alabama’s freshman ahead used to be a long way and away the most talented and productive first-year participant in faculty basketball this season. That stated, after his first few months of certain exposure for his presents at the ground, his basketball talent used to be understandably and rightfully overshadowed within the again part of the season after his involvement within the dying of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris turned into nationwide news that tarnished Alabama’s recognition as a result of the best way the varsity treated the location. (Miller used to be by no means charged, nor a suspect, however police say he delivered the gun that used to be utilized in Harris’ killing). On the court docket, Miller averaged 18.8 issues, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. — MN

Drew Timme | Gonzaga | PF | 6-10 | Sr.

For the 1/3 consecutive yr, Timme is a CBS Sports First Team All-America honoree. One of the extra distinct faculty careers in fresh historical past used to be written by means of the only and handiest Timme, who completed his time at Gonzaga with 2,307 issues, 896 rebounds, 325 assists, 115 blocks and 70 steals. He additionally made 62% of his makes an attempt in his 4 seasons with the Bulldogs, and irrefutably lays declare to the best profession at school historical past. This season, Timme used to be at his supreme, hanging up career-highs: 21.2 issues, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists. Though Gonzaga used to be bulldozed within the Elite Eight by means of UConn, Timme did placed on a top-three recreation of his profession within the Sweet 16 in opposition to UCLA: 36 issues, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, two blocks. An American authentic, and he clinched his First Team candidacy in his ultimate NCAA Tournament. — MN

Guard Markquis Nowell had memorable performances within the East Regional at Madison Square Garden.

USATSI



CBS Sports 2022-23 All-America Second Team

Marcus Sasser | Houston | SG | 6-2 | Sr.

Sasser used to be the reliable drink-stirrer for a Houston staff that tied for the most time spent atop the AP ballot throughout the season. He led the Cougars, who completed with a program-best 33 wins, to a No. 1 seed within the NCAA Tournament whilst averaging 16.8 issues and 3.1 assists in line with recreation. — Kyle Boone

Jaime Jaquez Jr. | UCLA | G/F | 6-7 | Sr.

UCLA gained the third-most video games in a season in program historical past in the back of main scorer and rebounder Jaime Jaquez Jr., who used to be the Bruins’ all-everything right through the season in averaging a career-high 17.8 issues and 8.2 rebounds in line with recreation. UCLA trainer Mick Cronin deemed him “one of the best four-year players” in program historical past. — KB

Markquis Nowell | Kansas State | PG | 5-8 | Sr.

Nowell’s stable manufacturing right through the season had him as a no brainer All-American. But his superstar flip within the NCAA Tournament driven him on the subject of First Team All-American standing in main Kansas State to a paranormal run in New York. Nowell averaged 23.5 issues in line with recreation throughout March Madness, third-most amongst all players who performed in a minimum of two video games, together with an NCAA record-breaking 19 help recreation within the Sweet 16 and a 30-point, 12-assist recreation within the Elite Eight. — KB

Jalen Pickett | Penn State | SG | 6-4 | Super Sr.

Penn State gained the fourth-most video games in program historical past this season in the back of the superstar flip of Jalen Pickett, a former Siena superstar who blossomed in his 2d season with the Nittany Lions. Pickett led the Big Ten in assists this season and completed peak 5 in scoring as smartly, averaging 6.6 assists in line with recreation and a career-high in issues (17.7) and rebounds (7.4). — KB

Tyler Kolek | Marquette | PG | 6-3 | Jr.

Marquette completed with a top-10 offense at the season owing to the playmaking and scoring talent of Big East Player of the Year, Tyler Kolek. Kolek ranked 2d in help price at the season amongst main convention players and completed first and 5th in assists and steals in line with recreation amongst Big East players, respectively. — KB

Adama Sanogo has UConn two victories clear of its first nationwide identify since 2014.

USATSI



CBS Sports 2022-23 All-America Third Team

Isaiah Wong | Miami | SG | 6-4 | Jr.

Wong led Miami in scoring, assists and steals because the Hurricanes marched all of the method to this system’s first-ever Final Four. The three-time All-ACC performer has been a rock for the Hurricanes throughout a banner yr for this system. — David Cobb

Adama Sanogo | UConn | C | 6-9 | Jr.

Sanogo led UConn in scoring and rebounding whilst serving to facilitate a Final Four run. The bruising heart became it up a notch within the Big Dance by means of averaging 20 issues and 9.8 rebounds on 65.5% taking pictures with a couple of double-doubles over the Huskies’ first 4 NCAA Tournament victories. — DC

Azuolas Tubelis | Arizona | PF | 6-11 | Jr.

Tubelis led the Pac-12 in scoring and gained the Pac-12 Tournament MVP because the Wildcats earned a No. 2 seed within the NCAA Tournament. The 6-11 superstar completed the season averaging 19.8 issues and 9.1 rebounds on 57% taking pictures. — DC

Keyontae Johnson | Kansas State | F | 6-6 | Sr.

Johnson capped a exceptional comeback season by means of serving to information Kansas State to the Elite Eight. The bodily wing averaged 17.4 issues and 6.8 rebounds whilst hitting 40.5% of his 3-pointers throughout the Wildcats’ resurgence beneath first-year trainer Jerome Tang. — DC

Kris Murray | Iowa | SF | 6-8 | Jr.

Murray averaged a whopping 20.2 issues on 47.6% taking pictures for Iowa whilst greater than doubling his scoring manufacturing as a junior for an NCAA Tournament staff. Murray cemented his position as a most likely first-round NBA Draft pick out by means of showing some defensive ability to head along with his clean offensive recreation. — DC