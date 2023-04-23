20 million Americans face severe weather threat on East Coast

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in portions of the area.

More than 20 million other people on the East Coast are dealing with a severe weather threat Saturday.

The possibility for severe thunderstorms stretches from New Jersey to South Carolina, up and down the I-95 hall.

A shelf cloud is proven in Manassas, Virginia, on April 22, 2023. Jose Garcia

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for portions of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia till 6 p.m. ET, and expanded into portions of Pennsylvania and New Jersey till 9 p.m. ET.

A severe thunderstorm watch has additionally been issued for portions of South Carolina and North Carolina till 11 p.m. ET.

The primary threats are destructive winds and big hail, however an remoted twister is imaginable as smartly. Wind gusts may succeed in as much as 70 mph in some spaces.

The severe weather threat is a part of a line of thunderstorms shifting east with a potent chilly entrance.

Elsewhere, heavy rain is anticipated within the Northeast Saturday evening into Sunday, bringing a flash flood threat. Cities together with Boston and Providence may well be coping with heavy rainfall into Sunday afternoon. Much of New England may see 1 to three inches of rainfall as this full of life chilly entrance sweeps around the East Coast.

In the South, there may be a possibility for severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon in south and central Texas, from Abilene to San Antonio. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for portions of central Texas till 11 p.m. ET.

More than 6 million individuals are below the threat for terribly huge hail, with as much as 3 inches in diameter imaginable. Wind gusts as much as 70 mph and an remoted twister also are imaginable.

ABC News’ Kenton Gewecke contributed to this file.