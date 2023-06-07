2 teens arrested in connection with spate of Houston bike trail robberies

Five incidents were reported alongside the trail since May 16, officers mentioned.

Two youngsters were arrested in connection with a spate of robberies alongside a well-liked Houston bike trail, as police search for extra suspects in the assaults, government mentioned Tuesday.

Since May 16, 5 other folks were robbed and assaulted and “held up at gunpoint” whilst driving alongside the Columbia Tap Bike Trail, in keeping with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. In the newest incident, which took place on Memorial Day, a sufferer was once shot in the leg, police mentioned.

First responders at the scene close to the Columbia Tap Bike Trail in Houston, the place a spate of robberies have took place in the previous few weeks. KTRK

Police consider the incidents will have been dedicated by way of the similar suspects, Turner mentioned.

Two male juveniles, each 17, have since been charged with theft and evading arrest, police introduced Tuesday. A 3rd suspect has been recognized however now not but arrested, police mentioned. It is unclear what number of further suspects are concerned, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner mentioned.

“We’re laser-focused on getting everybody that’s involved in these crimes, and any other crime in our city — especially when it involves violence, especially when groups of individuals are terrorizing people,” Finner mentioned all over a press briefing on Tuesday. “We will not tolerate it.”

The Columbia Tap Bike Trail runs thru Houston’s Third Ward community. Police presence alongside the trail has been higher amid the assaults, which essentially were dedicated in the past due night time, government mentioned.

Finner suggested other folks to “be vigilant” and to experience in teams as detectives proceed to analyze the circumstances. He mentioned other folks can anticipate finding groups of each uniformed and plainclothes officials at the trail.

“We want to make sure that cyclists, those who are walking on these trails, those who are riding on these trails, that they feel safe in doing so,” Turner instructed journalists Tuesday.

The town plans to proceed to extend assets at the trail into the summer season and is taking a look at including extra cameras to all trails, together with the Columbia Tap Bike Trail, Turner mentioned.

“By and large our trails are safe,” Turner mentioned. “I don’t want two or three or four or five individuals who are just making bad decisions to stop the thousands of others from utilizing trails.”