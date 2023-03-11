Saturday, March 11, 2023
2 teens accidentally shot at townhome | Houston, Texas news

HOUSTON — (*2*) in what Houston police say used to be an coincidence.

The capturing took place simply prior to 10 p.m. Friday evening at a townhouse on Reed Road close to Highway 288.

According to police, the 2 teens, a 14 and 15-year-old, are anticipated to be OK and referred to as the capturing the results of an “accidental discharge.” The 14-year-old used to be shot within the foot, whilst the 15-year-old simplest suffered a graze.

An investigation into the capturing is underway.

