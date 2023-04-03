2 suspects surrender to police over drugging deaths in NYC

One suspect remains to be being sought, in accordance to the NYPD.

Two suspects have became themselves in to government in regards to the drugging deaths of 2 males in New York City.

The New York City Police Department publicly known the 2 after a grand jury indictment was once filed in regards to the deaths of Julio Ramirez, 25, and John Umberger, 33. The two sufferers took tainted medicine at homosexual nightclubs in New York City after which have been assaulted, later demise of a drug overdose, in accordance to officers.

Their deaths have been dominated as homicides.

Ramirez, 25, was once discovered useless in the again of a taxi and his financial institution accounts have been tired after an evening out at Ritz Bar and Lounge in April 2022.

Pride flags grasp out of doors of Q NYC bar in the Hell’s Kitchen community of New York, June 22, 2022. - Advertisement - Bloomberg by means of Getty Images

Umberger, 33, was once discovered useless inside of an condominium the place he were staying after arriving in New York for trade in June 2022.

Robert DeMaio, 34, became himself in to detectives on Monday morning, and 30-year-old Jacob Barroso became himself in on Saturday morning, in accordance to the NYPD.

The NYPD reported that the 2 face fees of homicide, theft, grand larceny, identification robbery and conspiracy. Information referring to their criminal illustration was once now not but to be had.

Shane Hoskins, who officers advised ABC News was once a part of a workforce connected to the deaths, was once arraigned in Supreme Court on Thursday. He was once charged with theft in the primary level, identification robbery in the second one level, grand larceny in the fourth level, and two counts of conspiracy in the fourth level.

Hoskins’ attorney didn’t in an instant reply to ABC News’ request for remark.

People stroll previous shoppers sitting at tables out of doors the Ritz Bar and Lounge in Hell’s Kitchen, June 22, 2020, in New York. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

A Jayqwan Hamilton remains to be being sought, in accordance to the NYPD.

Indictments will stay sealed till the defendants are arrested and seem in court docket. Arraignments have been set to happen Monday.