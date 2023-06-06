2 stabbed after fight at Orlando bar: deputies

Two people were taken to local hospitals after they were attacked at an Orlando bar with an “edged weapon” early Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies said the attack happened shortly before 3 a.m. following a fight at the Tipico Monte Bar on W Lancaster Road.

The victims’ conditions were not immediately available and authorities have not released information regarding a potential suspect(s).

An investigation is ongoing.