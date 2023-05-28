2 people shot inside California hot pot restaurant

Two people had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds after photographs rang out inside a hot pot restaurant in Garden Grove Saturday night time.

The capturing took place round 11:30 p.m. at The Hot Lounge & Restaurant at 12911 Magnolia Street the place, consistent with police, two grownup men had been shot.

A 3rd particular person used to be hospitalized with a head harm.

Their prerequisites weren’t to be had. It used to be additionally unclear what led as much as the capturing.

Garden Grove Police had launched only a few main points as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Video presentations a number of people being wondered and detained on the scene, together with one guy who used to be combative with officials.





