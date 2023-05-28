Sunday, May 28, 2023
2 people shot inside California hot pot restaurant

Two people had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds after photographs rang out inside a hot pot restaurant in Garden Grove Saturday night time.

The capturing took place round 11:30 p.m. at The Hot Lounge & Restaurant at 12911 Magnolia Street the place, consistent with police, two grownup men had been shot.

A 3rd particular person used to be hospitalized with a head harm.

The capturing took place round 11:30 p.m. at The Hot Lounge & Restaurant at 12911 Magnolia Street. May 28, 2023. (County News)

Their prerequisites weren’t to be had. It used to be additionally unclear what led as much as the capturing.

Garden Grove Police had launched only a few main points as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Video presentations a number of people being wondered and detained on the scene, together with one guy who used to be combative with officials.

