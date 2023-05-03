2 people, dog rescued from sinking boat off Georgia coast

The catamaran Pisces sank close to the doorway of St. Simons Sound.

Two folks and a dog had been rescued Monday after their boat sank off the coast of Georgia, the U.S. Coast Guard stated.

The 28-foot catamaran Pisces started taking up water close to St. Simons Sound earlier than sinking close to the doorway of the sound, the Coast Guard stated Tuesday whilst sharing main points and pictures of the rescue.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two folks and a dog after their boat sank off the coast of Georgia on May 1, 2023. USCGSoutheast by means of Twitter

The survivors hailed mayday on a marine radio and watchstanders who heard the misery name “immediately issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast” and dispatched the Coast Guard Air Station Savannah and Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Coast Guard stated.



Footage of the rescue confirmed the dog, Reggie, on a leash tied to the sinking vessel.

The Coast Guard spotlighted the way it used to be in a position to search out the sinking boat following the mayday name.

“We were able to locate the survivors’ exact position because of an alert from their PLB. A PLB transmits personalized distress signals and helps us find you in [search and rescue] missions,” Tyler Murray, a U.S. Coast Guard flight mechanic, stated in a remark. “If you own a boat, the USCG highly recommends this equipment.”

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two folks and a dog after their boat sank off the coast of Georgia on May 1, 2023. USCGSoutheast by means of Twitter

The two folks and Reggie had been transported to Hunter Army Airfield “in good spirits,” the Coast Guard stated.

A Coast Guard spokesperson didn’t have any information on how the vessel started taking up water or updates at the survivors’ prerequisites.

St. Simons Sound is situated close to Brunswick, in southern Georgia.