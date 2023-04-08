2 men shot to death near beach in Mexican resort of Acapulco

Two men who have been it seems that Mexican vacationers were shot lifeless and a girl wounded now not a long way from the beach in Mexico’s once-glamorous resort of Acapulco

MEXICO CITY — Two men, it seems that Mexican vacationers, have been killed Friday and a girl was once wounded in capturing now not a long way from the beach in Mexico’s once-glamorous resort of Acapulco.

Prosecutors in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero stated the 2 men were visiting a barbershop in the Puerto Marquez community.

A witness stated the sufferers had arrived in Acapulco the day ahead of for the Easter week holiday. She stated the sufferers have been on two all-terrain automobiles when assailants rode up on a motorbike and opened hearth on them. The sufferers’ our bodies have been discovered nonetheless aboard the ATVs.

There was once no information at the situation of the lady, who was once taken to a health center ahead of police arrived.

Acapulco has been plagued via drug cartel violence since 2006, however in the primary months of 2023 the violence has develop into worse.