2 men killed by resident after breaking into Garland apartment, police say

Two men have been killed early Saturday after they broke into an condominium in Garland and a resident shot them in self-defense, police say.

Just earlier than 2:30 a.m., police have been referred to as to the Woodlands on the Preserve complicated within the 4300 block of North Garland Avenue after more than one other folks reported listening to gunshots.

When officials arrived, they discovered two men who have been shot — one within an condominium and the second one simply outdoor it. The men, who’ve now not been recognized, have been each pronounced useless on the condominium complicated.

The condominium’s resident advised officials the men compelled their method into his unit and started capturing at him, and that he returned fireplace in self-defense, police mentioned.

Police are proceeding to research the incident and looking to decide why the condominium was once centered.