2 men found dead on Kilwinning Drive | Houston, Texas news

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two bodies were discovered right through a welfare take a look at in west Harris County, in step with Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The two men had been found out Saturday round 8 p.m. at a house on Kilwinning Drive, which is close to Kieth Harrow Boulevard.

- Advertisement -

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, involved citizens known as once they stated they hadn’t observed their neighbor for a couple of days. When they arrived on the house, deputies right away heard a gunshot from the again of the home.

Deputies then found out a 63-year-old guy dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They later found flies and a bad smell coming from every other bed room the place the frame of a 62-year-old guy in an “extremely advanced state” of decomposition used to be found.

The sheriff’s administrative center stated they are undecided how the person died, however they consider he have been dead for a number of months.

- Advertisement -

An investigation into the connection between the 2 men and their reason behind loss of life is underway.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube