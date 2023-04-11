2 men arrested, charged with capital murder of Khudhair Hamdan





(*2*)

“Mr. Hamdan was simply trying to help a relative sell a car – and now his family’s entire world has been turned upside down,” stated Arlington Chief of Police Al Jones

ARLINGTON, Texas — Two suspects had been arrested in connection to the demise of a person who was once killed whilst making an attempt to promote a circle of relatives member’s automotive in Arlington remaining month.

- Advertisement - Arlington Police stated Khudhair Hamdan, 55, was once discovered unresponsive in a driveway on March 21 within the 700 block of Port Richmond Way. Police stated that Hamdan was once shot and died from his accidents. Detectives had discovered that he was once looking to assist a circle of relatives member promote a automotive by means of social media and had agreed to check power the car for an alleged purchaser.

The two men had arrived on the house to check power the automobile. As the 3 test-drove the car, police stated that one of the men was once believed to have pulled out a gun and shot Hamdan.

Officers discovered the car deserted at a close-by buying groceries heart.

- Advertisement - On April 10, Arlington Police introduced that they’d arrested Luis Gutierrez, 18, and Cristian Saucedo, 19. Both are dealing with capital murder fees in Hamdan’s demise.

“Mr. Hamdan was simply trying to help a relative sell a car – and now his family’s entire world has been turned upside down,” Arlington Chief of Police Al Jones stated. “Violent offenders like those, who’re prepared to kill a person for a car they deserted a couple of mins later, don’t have any position on our streets.”

- Advertisement - According to an arrest affidavit, the men had been known via surveillance video from the scene the place the automobile was once deserted and cell phone information that positioned one of them at a number of places all over the incident.

According to circle of relatives, Hamdan left his house nation of Iraq in pursuit of serving to his kids obtain an training within the United States. Speaking with WFAA, Hamdan’s son stated the circle of relatives is feeling immense grief.