2 inmates escape from Mississippi jail weeks after 4 others broke out from same facility

Two inmates allegedly escaped from a Mississippi jail on Monday, simply weeks after 4 others broke out from the same facility.

Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring had been each discovered lacking right through Monday morning’s headcount on the Raymond Detention Center, in line with the sheriff’s workplace in Hinds County, which encompasses Jackson.

It used to be now not in an instant transparent how they escaped. The sheriff’s workplace mentioned there used to be a “breach in the facility.”

Michael Lewis, 31, and Joseph Spring, 31

Weeks previous, on April 21, 4 different males broke out of the same jail by means of escaping in the course of the roof. Two of the ones detainees had been apprehended, one used to be killed in a shootout with regulation enforcement and the fourth used to be discovered useless in a automotive in New Orleans.

ABC News’ Meredith Deliso contributed to this document.