2 injured after apparent drug deal gone bad in southwest Houston

Two other folks have been injured overdue Wednesday in a taking pictures all the way through an apparent drug deal gone unsuitable outdoor a Walgreens automobile parking space in southwest Houston, officers stated.

Houston police first gained a choice a few taking pictures round 9:15 p.m. in the 5300 block of North Braeswood Boulevard and located one guy there who have been shot in the shoulder, Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre of the Houston Police Department instructed On Scene journalists. Not lengthy after, Bellaire police known as Houston officials to mention they’d pulled over a automobile with a gunshot sufferer inside of.