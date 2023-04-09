2 injured, 2 arrested after stabbing, shooting, crash in Miami’s Little River

MIAMI – Police officials arrested two males after a lady and a person suffered stab wounds and crashed right into a wall whilst seeking to get away on Friday in Miami’s Little River group.

Detectives recognized the suspects as Jimmy “Jimbo” Pierre and Larry March. They have been allegedly concerned in an issue over a stolen mobile phone sooner than an assault close to the intersection of Northeast Third Avenue and 79 Street, in keeping with the arrest file.

- Advertisement -

The two sufferers accused Pierre, 38, of throwing a rock at their automotive and of stabbing them, they usually accused March, 38, of firing a handgun into the air two times.

“You’re going to die,” Pierre stated whilst swinging the knife, in keeping with the sufferers, police reported.

Miami Fire Rescue body of workers took the 2 sufferers to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The girl instructed law enforcement officials that she was once injured whilst making an attempt to give protection to the person she was once with from Pierre who had reached into their automotive after they crashed right into a wall.

- Advertisement -

Pierre was once going through fees of tried homicide and housebreaking, and March was once going through a rate of irritated attack with a dangerous weapon.

Detectives have been asking somebody with information concerning the case to name Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Location