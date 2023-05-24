Wednesday, May 24, 2023
type here...
florida-news

2 Florida brothers accused of murder in deadly shooting at Winter Park apartments

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
2 Florida brothers accused of murder in deadly shooting at Winter Park apartments



article

Pictured: Caleb Burke (left), Christopher Burke (right) (Photos via Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

- Advertisement -

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla.Two Orlando brothers have been taken into custody in the shooting death of a man at an Orange County apartment complex last month.

- Advertisement -

On Feb. 10, deputies of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Burke, 23, and Caleb Burke, 20, on charges of first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm.

MORE HEADLINES:

- Advertisement -

The arrests come more than a month after 23-year-old Lukman Attah-Slater Mohammed was found shot to death at the Seabrook Apartments on Terry Brook Drive in Winter Park.

Man gunned down at Florida apartment complex

A man in his 30s was gunned down at a Winter Park apartment complex

During the morning hours of Jan. 6, law enforcement said they received a call about a man down at the apartment complex, and when they arrived, they found Mohammed who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Additional details about the case was not immediately released.

Previous article
One year after Uvalde shooting, investigation of police response continues – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
Next article
A year later, families are making sure 21 Uvalde victims are not forgotten

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks