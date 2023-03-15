2 dead in shooting at Oregon hotel; no ongoing threat: Police

The incident took place at a lodge close to the Portland airport.

Two persons are dead after a shooting at a lodge in Portland, Oregon, police stated.

Port of Portland replied to a shooting at the Embassy Suites Portland Airport Hotel round 2 a.m. native time Wednesday. A person and lady had been showed dead, police stated. Their identities have no longer been showed.

“There is no ongoing threat to the PDX airport or the surrounding area at this time,” Port of Portland Police stated in a commentary.

Police reply to a perilous shooting at the Embassy Suites Portland Airport Hotel in Portland, Oregon, March 15, 2023. KATU

The incident is below investigation.

Guests at the lodge told Portland ABC affiliate KATU that they heard just about a dozen gunshots and noticed blood at the ground as police escorted them out of the construction.

Amid the police reaction, yellow crime scene tape might be observed at the doorway to the lodge, which is positioned close to Portland International Airport. Officers may be observed interviewing visitors wrapped in blankets.