2 children thrown from car & seriously injured during multiple DUI crashes: PCSO

A girl has been arrested for inflicting severe accidents to 2 children whilst using beneath the affect, in keeping with deputies on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Ashauntie Cox, 32, used to be using a blue Kia on U.S. Highway 27 on Friday round 8 p.m. when she crashed into a grey Chevy Silverado. Rather than preventing, Cox persevered to hurry south at the freeway, weaving out and in of site visitors sooner than rear-ending a 2016 Honda CRV. Her car then flipped a number of instances and the children, elderly 5 and 8, have been thrown from the car.

Upon arriving on the scene, deputies discovered a bottle of tequila in Cox’s car and reported smelling marijuana. Cox knowledgeable them that she and the children have been using from Orlando to Avon Park to have fun the five-year-old’s kindergarten commencement. She admitted to smoking marijuana that very same day in addition to having 4 pictures of tequila. During the investigation, Cox’s blood used to be drawn and confirmed multiple indicators of impairment. Both children suffered vital accidents and are being handled at Tampa General Hospital, lately in essential situation.

Additionally, a feminine passenger, elderly 27, suffered severe accidents to her spinal wire, hip, and again. She used to be taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center the place she is lately in solid situation. The CRV’s driving force used to be taken to Sebring Hospital, handled for minor accidents. Cox now faces fees together with 3 counts of DUI with severe physically damage, two counts of negligent kid abuse with nice physically hurt, reckless using, one rely of DUI with belongings harm and one rely of DUI. Further fees would possibly observe.