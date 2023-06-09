19 teens posing for photo injured after deck partially collapses at Texas seaside park

More than a dozen youngsters from a church camp posing for a bunch photo had been injured after a portion of a deck walkway collapsed at a seaside park in Texas, officers stated.

The scholars had been visiting Stahlman Park in Surfside Beach, Brazoria County, on Thursday with the Bayou City Fellowship when the incident happened, the church stated. Nearly 80 scholars from a number of campuses had been at the go back and forth, the church stated.

- Advertisement -

(*19*)Multiple accidents had been reported after a portion of a walkway deck collapsed at the Stahlman Park Event Center in Surfside Beach, Texas, June 8, 2023. KRTK

Students from the Bayou City Fellowship’s Cypress campus had been taking a bunch photo when a portion of the deck collapsed round 12:30 p.m. native time, in line with the church.

- Advertisement -

Footage from the scene confirmed a piece of a picket walkway ramp that had partially indifferent, falling at the grass beneath.

(*19*)Multiple accidents had been reported after a portion of a walkway deck collapsed at the Stahlman Park Event Center in Surfside Beach, Texas, June 8, 2023. KTRK - Advertisement -

Nineteen scholars between the ages of 14 and 18 suffered non-life-threatening accidents within the incident, in line with Brazoria County officers. Five had been transported to a Houston-area Memorial Hermann health center by means of a helicopter, 5 had been taken by means of ambulance to native hospitals, and 9 had been taken to hospitals by means of non-public automobiles, the county stated.

Multiple police, EMS and hearth departments replied to the scene.

“While this is a traumatic event, we are blessed to report that none of the injuries are life-threatening,” Bayou City Fellowship stated in a commentary. “We are thankful for the outpour of concern from our community and ask that the city and surrounding areas keep all that are affected physically and emotionally in prayer.”

The church stated it’s not liberating the names of the sufferers or the character in their accidents because of privateness issues.

The incident stays below investigation, the county stated.

Stahlman Park is situated at the Gulf of Mexico, about 66 miles south of Houston.