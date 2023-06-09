18-year-old arrested for raising money for ISIS through gift card scheme on dark web

Ventura donated no less than $705 supposed to give a boost to ISIS by means of a gift card scheme.

An 18-year-old guy has been arrested for allegedly looking to carry money for ISIS through a gift card scheme on the dark web.

Mateo Ventura, from Wakefield, Massachusetts, used to be arrested for “knowingly concealing the source of material support or resources that he intended to go to a foreign terrorist organization, namely the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS),” in step with a commentary from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts launched on Thursday.

Ventura allegedly supplied more than one gift playing cards to a person that he believed used to be an ISIS supporter with the goal that the ones gift playing cards therefore be offered on the dark web for fairly lower than their face worth. The proceeds and ensuing income from the ones gross sales would then be used to give a boost to ISIS, government mentioned.

“Ventura allegedly stated that he wanted the proceeds to go to ISIS “for war on kuffar,” (disbelievers),” the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts mentioned of their commentary pronouncing the fees towards Ventura. “In total, it is alleged that between January and May 2023, Ventura donated $705 intended to support ISIS.”

Paul Ventura, father of 18-year-old Mateo Ventura, either one of Wakefield, Mass., shows {a photograph} on his mobile phone that presentations what he describes as a photograph of himself and his son Mateo, proper, whilst talking with journalists outdoor federal court docket, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Worcester, Mass. Mateo Ventura seemed in federal court docket Thursday on a price of knowingly concealing the supply of subject material give a boost to or assets to a international 15 may organization, the U.S. lawyer’s place of job in Boston mentioned in a commentary. - Advertisement - Steven Senne/AP

If convicted, the punishment for knowingly concealing the supply of subject material give a boost to or assets to a international 15 may organization carries a sentence of as much as 10 years in jail, as much as a life-time of supervised unencumber and a wonderful of as much as $250,000, government mentioned.

Ventura seemed in federal court docket prior to U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy on Thursday. It is unclear when Ventura will subsequent seem in court docket.

“Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts mentioned. “The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”

The investigation is ongoing.