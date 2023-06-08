17 of Colorado’s 64 counties support suit halting vote on Prop HH | Colorado

(The Center Square) – The quantity of Colorado counties supporting a lawsuit difficult a November poll initiative reducing belongings taxes and paying shortfalls with Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds has grown to 17.

The commissioners of Weld County, in north central Colorado, voted unanimously to officially oppose Proposition HH. The commissioners voted 3-2 on Monday to support two court cases alleging the poll initiative violates the Colorado Constitution.

Senate Bill 23-303 positioned on the poll Prop HH after Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed the invoice into legislation in past due May. However, court cases have been filed the former week difficult the poll merchandise doesn’t comply with single-subject and transparent identify necessities.

Prop HH asks electorate to approve a discount in belongings taxes and exchange the misplaced tax income with TABOR refunds. Residential belongings tax overview charges could be dropped from 7.15% to six.7% if the measure passes. The state would reimburse faculty districts and native governments for losses in belongings tax income.

Advance Colorado, a conservative advocacy crew, is supporting the court cases. Twelve of Colorado’s 64 counties in an instant joined the lawsuit: Cheyenne, Douglas, El Paso, Fremont, Logan, Mesa, Phillips, Prowers, Rio Blanco, Elbert, Washington and Kit Carson. Weld joins Custer, Garfield, Montrose and Park counties with commissioners balloting to support the criminal motion.

“Local governments across Colorado are joining the fight to protect our State Constitution and TABOR from the unconstitutional overreach of politicians at the state capitol,” Advance Colorado Institute President Michael Fields stated in a commentary. “Prop HH violates Colorado’s single subject rule and the ballot language is intentionally misleading. Advance Colorado Institute’s lawsuit continues to gain support from local leaders across Colorado and we are committed to fighting this legal battle to the end on behalf of the people of Colorado.”

The lawsuit asks a courtroom to claim each Senate Bill 23-303 and Prop HH unconstitutional and void.

“The governor and legislature have majorities to do almost anything in our state but instead make the choice to trample on the Constitution of Colorado,” Jerry Sonnenberg, chairman of the Logan County Board of County Commissioners, stated in a commentary. “Our Charter is the protection we have against a tyrannical government and both sides should stand firm in its defense. It is amazing that out of one side of the politicians’ mouths they want local control and out of the other side, they emphasize that they know best how to govern locally.”