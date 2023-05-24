Wednesday, May 24, 2023
type here...
florida-news

16-year-old shot in possible drive-by shooting in Volusia County

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
16-year-old shot in possible drive-by shooting in Volusia County


article

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla.The Volusia Sheriff’s Office reports that a 16-year-old boy was shot early Sunday morning in a possible drive-by shooting.

- Advertisement -

According to VSO, the incident was reported at 7:20 a.m. in Deltona, Florida on Trade Street. The victim was wounded in the arm, but his injury is considered non-life-threatening.

- Advertisement -

As of now, detectives remain actively investigating the shooting, and more information will be shared as the investigation progresses.

At this time, there is no information available on the possible suspect(s), circumstances surrounding the shooting, or details about any suspect vehicles.

- Advertisement -

Previous article
Illinois Catholic clergy abuse report could draw lawsuits, reforms but new charges unlikely
Next article
Alamo Drafthouse dedicating local theater after John Carpenter

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks