16-year-old shot in possible drive-by shooting in Volusia County

article

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office reports that a 16-year-old boy was shot early Sunday morning in a possible drive-by shooting.

- Advertisement -

According to VSO, the incident was reported at 7:20 a.m. in Deltona, Florida on Trade Street. The victim was wounded in the arm, but his injury is considered non-life-threatening.

- Advertisement -

As of now, detectives remain actively investigating the shooting, and more information will be shared as the investigation progresses.

At this time, there is no information available on the possible suspect(s), circumstances surrounding the shooting, or details about any suspect vehicles.